Yuan, SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP: China-ASEAN FX Price Trends Since 2008

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Perched at Key Trend Barrier
2020-04-16 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
Gold Prices Return Virus-Inspired Gains As US Dollar Strength Caps
2020-04-16 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
S&P 500 Sinks on Earnings as Oil Price Flops, US Dollar Jumps
2020-04-15 21:53:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Goes into ST Range After Seven Year Highs
2020-04-16 19:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
AUD/USD, GBP/USD More Influenced by Equities: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-16 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if US Jobless Claims Spoils Risk Appetite
2020-04-16 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Special Report) How might the Chinese #Yuan trade against #ASEAN FX such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian #Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian #Ringgit using data since the 2008 financial crisis? #PHP #SGD #CNY - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/04/17/Yuan-SGD-IDR-MYR-PHP-China-ASEAN-FX-Price-Trends-Since-2008.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/gJJxXBkAJ4
  • The $AUD is testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. Near-term technical positioning hints resistance may be held. Get your AUD/USD market update @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/9dAzAJxEm0 https://t.co/tRQAedaovU
  • Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500: +3.2% Dow Jones: +3.6% NASDAQ 100: +2.3% (delayed) -BBG
  • Many stock markets have staged impressive comebacks since the end of March despite there being no obvious good news to cheer. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/F7wMTLvSiR https://t.co/rZ4wySrNfC
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.63% Gold: -0.50% Silver: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/umKQOTEijm
  • 👀China data release ugly as expected; $AUDUSD edging lower as #FX traders digest the numbers. Will be interesting to see how Friday's session plays considering upbeat #COVID19 treatment headlines that crossed the wires after the US session closed Thursday https://t.co/uC60VdRhQW
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.70% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.62% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.40% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.24% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zUD5pTNgv2
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Retail Sales (YoY) (MAR), Actual: -15.8% Expected: -10.0% Previous: 8.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Industrial Production (YoY) (MAR), Actual: -1.1% Expected: -6.2% Previous: 6.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Industrial Production YTD (YoY) (MAR), Actual: -8.4% Expected: -10.0% Previous: -13.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-17
Yuan, SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP: China-ASEAN FX Price Trends Since 2008

Yuan, SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP: China-ASEAN FX Price Trends Since 2008

2020-04-17 03:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Chinese Yuan, Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso – Talking Points

  • How might the Chinese Yuan behave against ASEAN FX: SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP?
  • Aggressive capital flight can inspire inverse relationship: 2008 and coronavirus
  • How did ASEAN-CNY trends unfold during the US-China trade war after 2016?

Chinese Yuan and ASEAN FX Dynamics (SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP)

This is a special report that discusses how Yuan-ASEAN FX dynamics played out during and after the 2008 financial crisis. The latter currencies include the Singapore Dollar (SGD), Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) and Philippine Peso (PHP). These are tied to nations that have key trading relationships with the world’s second-largest economy, China. How might that impact their trends with sentiment?

Over a decade ago during the heat of the global financial crisis, there was an aggressive shift in capital flows with an orientation away from pursuing return and into minimizing risk. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index (EEM) fell over 62 percentfrom its peak in May 2008 to its trough five months later in October. This is as the Chinese Yuan aggressively appreciated against an average of ASEAN currencies – see chart below.

Yuan Appreciated in 2008 Versus ASEAN FX as Sentiment Deteriorated

Yuan, SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP: China-ASEAN FX Price Trends Since 2008

ASEAN-based Yuan index is an average of CNY/SGD, CNY/MYR, CNY/PHP and CNY/IDR

In the years that followed, this inverse relationship between my ASEAN-based Yuan index and with general market sentiment seemed to continue. From the middle of 2011 until the early stages of 2016, the EEM slowly traded lower with episodes of sideways price action. At the same time, we saw a steady appreciation in the Yuan against its ASEAN counterparts.

The Relationship Between Yuan-ASEAN and Risk Trends Remained Inverse Afterwards

Yuan, SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP: China-ASEAN FX Price Trends Since 2008

However, the relationship between the Yuan’s value against ASEAN FX began to slowly show a positive correlation after Donald Trump was elected President in 2016. One of his areas of interest was the large trade deficit the United States hadand still does with China. Since the campaign trail, his goal has been to reduce it. As a policy route, he chose protectionism and started a trade war.

China’s still-heavy reliance on trade made it relatively more vulnerable to an escalation in cross-Pacific trade tensions. Since the trade war was pointedly aimed at China,it is not surprising that the Yuan started to take on a more pro-risk role when comparing it to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Throughout 2018 and most of 2019 when the EEM weakened, my ASEAN-based Yuan index aimed lower. With that in mind, if tensions between the world’s largest economies heat up again, the CNY may again face formidable selling pressure. The past inverse relationship between its price action and market buoyancycould be restored if China and the US settle their differences.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Yuan-ASEAN Relationship With Risk Trends Turned Positive in Trump Era

Yuan, SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP: China-ASEAN FX Price Trends Since 2008

2020 delivered a black swan event, the coronavirus outbreak.It started in China and spread across the world, placing global growth at risk. This fueled capital outflows from Emerging Markets that surpassed levels during the 2008 financial crisis. Liquidation of riskier investments likely rekindled the Yuan’s “anti-risk” dynamic against ASEAN currencies as it relived 2008. This relationship could be revisited during future periods of systemic market stress.

Coronavirus Revived Yuan Anti-Risk Behavior Against ASEAN Currencies

Yuan, SGD, IDR, MYR, PHP: China-ASEAN FX Price Trends Since 2008

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook vs Emerging Market Currencies: USD/MXN, USD/KRW, USD/ZAR
US Dollar Outlook vs Emerging Market Currencies: USD/MXN, USD/KRW, USD/ZAR
2020-04-16 01:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, CAC 40 Outlook: Short Bets Hint Prices May Be Lifted
Dow Jones, DAX 30, CAC 40 Outlook: Short Bets Hint Prices May Be Lifted
2020-04-15 03:00:00
Stock Markets Rise Even As Coronavirus Remains Unconquered. Why?
Stock Markets Rise Even As Coronavirus Remains Unconquered. Why?
2020-04-15 02:10:00
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
US Recession Watch, April 2020 - Recession Odds Artificially Low
2020-04-14 14:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.