We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Halts Losing Streak Ahead of Fed Testimony But Will It Last?
2020-02-10 06:00:00
US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, Euro, British Pound: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-09 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Pound Resuming 12-Year Downtrend?
2020-02-10 01:00:00
US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, Euro, British Pound: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-09 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Closed at 2009 Low, Yen May Gain as Week Starts
2020-02-10 00:00:00
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
2020-02-07 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Dip Under $50 as Coronavirus, OPEC Dominate Trade
2020-02-10 07:11:00
US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, Euro, British Pound: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-09 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Palladium May Rise with Oil-Linked NOK on Powell Testimony
2020-02-10 05:00:00
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
2020-02-07 12:25:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.42% Gold: 0.21% Oil - US Crude: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/SxnweYkG95
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zs3gEczmY4
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/WEVjPfwFTL
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.05% Germany 30: -0.27% France 40: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/lKnQnqEFvF
  • GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Pound Resuming 12-Year Downtrend? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/02/10/GBPUSD-Technical-Analysis-Pound-Resuming-12-Year-Downtrend.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #GBPUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/g5Ag3raY4F
  • 🇨🇭 CHF Consumer Price Index (YoY) (JAN), Actual: 0.2% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-10
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF Consumer Price Index Core (YoY) (JAN) due at 07:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-10
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF CPI EU Harmonized (YoY) (JAN) due at 07:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-10
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF Consumer Price Index (YoY) (JAN) due at 07:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-10
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 3:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/F95nosoDRD
Palladium May Rise with Oil-Linked NOK on Powell Testimony

Palladium May Rise with Oil-Linked NOK on Powell Testimony

2020-02-10 05:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Powell Congressional Testimony, Norwegian Krone, Swedish Krona, Crude Oil – TALKING POINTS

  • Palladium prices may rise with the oil-linked Norwegian Krone
  • Chair Powell Congressional testimonies could uplift sentiment
  • Coronavirus, US-China tariff reduction may catalyze volatility

FED CHAIRMAN JEROME POWELL CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONIES

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be giving two congressional testimonies to the House Financial Services Committee and Senate Bank Committee. If he strikes unexpectedly optimistic tones – especially after last week’s NFP numbers – it may kindle risk appetite and boost demand for commodities like palladium and currencies like the oil-linked Norwegian Krone. Read a detailed forecast here!

Norwegian Krone Expected to be Second Most-Volatile Currency vs US Dollar Over One Week

Chart showing currency volatility

US-CHINA TARIFF REDUCTION: WHAT NEXT?

The US and China are both expected to lower tariffs against each other as part of their initial agreement in “Phase 1” of their multi-sequential trade deal. There were some concerns that due to the coronavirus outbreak and impact it is having on China that it would not be able to meet certain trade stipulations outlined the accord. For Palladium, weaker demand from the Asian giant could spell doom for its unprecedented rally.

However, news on Friday indicated US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping remain committed to the implementation of “Phase 1”. Those fading fears may then boost sentiment and make investors more inclined to trade growth-sensitive assets. Consequently, if this same kind of rhetoric is reaffirmed on Friday, Brent, palladium and the Norwegian Krone may rise.

RIKSBANK RATE DECISION: WHAT TO EXPECT

The Riksbank is expected to hold interest rates at zero percent after it exited negative rate territory late last year. Volatility in the Swedish Krona will therefore likely come from commentary by officials and their outlook on policy. Swedish credit markets have shown recent jitters with the Stockholm Interbank Offered Rate having jumped over 100 percent since the start of the year and is now at its highest point since 2015.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 17
( 04:02 GMT )
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

While this may not constitute an immediate emergency, the sharp rise in interbank lending rates could speak to an underlying problem that has yet to reveal itself. One concern is the ballooning of household debt that has gone hand in hand with the steep rise in housing prices. Mortgage lending totals $450 billion with banks remaining highly-exposed to the market with alarmingly-low liquidity and exposure to external risks.

STIBOR

Chart showing STIBOR

OPEC MONTHLY REPORT

OPEC will be releasing its monthly oil market report on February 13 which may rattle the petroleum-tied Norwegian Krone if it shows weaker demand forecasts. Concerns about the coronavirus sapping growth are at the back of everyone’s minds, though it is too early to assess the extent of its impact. This report may therefore provide insight as to how producers believe the Wuhan virus will affect demand for the commodity.

USD/SEK TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/SEK has risen almost four percent since it bottomed out at the December 31 swing-low at 9.2948 and started to climb along the steep uptrend. However, the pair is flirting with what could be either an upward continuation or a bearish correction as it approaches trend-defining resistance between 9.6878 and 9.7228. Failure to clear the multi-tiered ceiling could trigger a selloff and retest of the 9.5323-9.4996 support zone.

USD/SEK – Daily Chart

Chart showing USD/SEK

USD/SEK chart created using TradingView

USD/NOK OUTLOOK

Not entirely by surprise, USD/NOK has also experienced a similar trajectory and is consequently in the same dilemma as USD/SEK. Negative RSI divergence and the retreat from resistance at 9.3057 – combined with the narrow gap between the uptrend and ceiling – suggests the pair may undergo a bearish correction. Selling pressure may alleviate around familiar support at 9.200.

USD/NOK – Daily Chart

Chart showing USD/NOK

USD/NOK chart created using TradingView

XPD/USD PRICE CHART

XPD/USD recently experienced a downside breakout below the December uptrend as it was closing the gap between rising support and resistance at 2499.50. Looking ahead, if the precious metal has another daily close below the uptrend, XPD/USD may retreat to support at 2108.36. At that level, selling pressure may be overwhelmed by buyers looking purchase the best-performing metal of 2019 at a discount.

XPD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing XPD/USD

XPD/USD chart created using TradingView

PALLADIUM TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2020-02-10 04:00:00
The Singapore Dollar and MAS: What is SGD and How to Trade it?
The Singapore Dollar and MAS: What is SGD and How to Trade it?
2020-02-07 03:00:00
Key NFP Charts to Analyze Ahead of the Big Day
Key NFP Charts to Analyze Ahead of the Big Day
2020-02-05 21:05:00
US Dollar Positioning Outlook: USD/CAD and NZD/USD Trends Analyzed
US Dollar Positioning Outlook: USD/CAD and NZD/USD Trends Analyzed
2020-02-05 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/NOK
USD/SEK
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.