Last week saw the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in over a decade. However, markets were left slightly disappointed with Chair Powell’s rather confusing press conference, highlighting that this is a mid-cycle adjustment. That said, based on previous cycles, there is never just one rate cut and we don’t believe it will be the case this time round as FFR futures price a near certainty that interest rates will be lowered again in September. With the Fed now easing policy amid trade war risks, President Trump was able to quickly take advantage of this by announcing that an additional 10% tariff rate will be placed on $300bln worth of Chinese goods, consequently weighing on risk appetite. A trade deal happening this year is becoming increasingly unlikely as eyes now focus on Beijing and how they will retaliate to the latest escalation.

With the trade war ceasefire broken, the DAX has posted its largest daily loss in 2019 to close out the week. Focus now turns towards China, in which an inevitable retaliation may well indeed weigh on risk appetite further. Alongside this, with the technical break below trendline support eyes are for a test of 11500.

