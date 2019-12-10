USD/HKD: Hong Kong Currency Crisis Looms if Trade Tensions Rise

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-10 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD: Cable Drops as Conservative Lead over Labor Fades – YouGov Poll
2019-12-10 22:39:00
UK General Election Preview: Everything You Need to Know
2019-12-10 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-10 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-10 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price May Climb on OPEC Meeting Outcome if Trade War Allows
2019-12-10 19:30:00
EURUSD Forecast Top Risk Between Fed and ECB, Pound and AUDUSD Risk Volatility
2019-12-09 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Westpac Consumer Confidence (DEC) due at 23:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-10
  • $GBPUSD: Cable Drops as Conservative Lead Over Labour Fades - YouGov Poll https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/12/10/gbp-usd-british-pound-sterling-uk-election-yougov-poll-brexit-latest.html
  • Certainly a podcast I'm going to be tuning into! https://t.co/56LBcaXLLU
  • Instead of my weekly equity webinar tomorrow, I'll be on the @DailyFX podcast with @JStanleyFX discussing our outlooks for 2020 on a variety of assets and currencies I'll have a link here once it's posted
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.3056 S2: 1.3104 S1: 1.3124 R1: 1.3173 R2: 1.3202 R3: 1.325 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Pound headed lower still following a tighter-than-expected YouGov poll $GBPUSD https://t.co/atLO5AFDxN
  • Pro-risk #AUD joining the drop in #GBP (vs anti-risk #USD, #JPY) after the latest YouGov poll showed a hung Parliament within margin of error highlights the threat of cross-market volatility if election expectations don't go as planned #UKElections2019 - https://t.co/nTRoN36GUA https://t.co/dqznmCy5Xb
  • #GBPUSD plummets after new polls reveal Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is projected to win a smaller majority than previously anticipated. - BBG #Brexit #UKelection2019 https://t.co/PGMUcmS4le
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.102 S2: 1.1043 S1: 1.1054 R1: 1.1076 R2: 1.1089 R3: 1.1111 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @EuropeElects: UK, YouGov MRP seat projection: CON-ECR: 339 (-20) LAB-S&D: 231 (+20) LDEM-RE: 15 (+2) SNP-G/EFA: 41 (-2) PC-G/EFA: 4 (-…
USD/HKD: Hong Kong Currency Crisis Looms if Trade Tensions Rise

USD/HKD: Hong Kong Currency Crisis Looms if Trade Tensions Rise

2019-12-10 21:43:00
REAL VISION, Guest Contributor
Share:

USD/HKD: HONG KONG DOLLAR FACES CURRENCY CRISIS AS PROTESTS & US-CHINA TRADE WAR SPUR CAPITAL FLIGHT

  • Kyle Bass, CIO of Hayman Capital, discusses his thesis on the potential currency crisis faced by the HKMA and Hong Kong Dollar in this Real Vision interview hosted by Raoul Paul
  • Receding trade tensions between the US and China has eased pressure on the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to keep spot USD/HKD prices within its fixed peg range
  • Read up on this insight detailing a History of Major Financial Bubbles, Crises and Flash Crashes

Kyle Bass, founder and Chief investment officer of Hayman Capital and known China hawk sits down with Real Vision’s Raoul Pal to discuss his views on how the Hong Kong Dollar faces an impending currency crisis. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has kept the Hong Kong Dollar pegged to the US Dollar in a tight 1% band and allows spot USD/HKD to fluctuate between 7.750-7.850.

However, recent economic and geopolitical risks such as the US-China trade war, a material slowdown in global GDP growth rates as well as ongoing Honk Kong protests have crippled the Asian nation have largely prompted investors to pull money from the country. The Hong Kong Dollar has weakened considerably and pushed spot USD/HKD prices toward the upper limit of its peg in turn, which has forced the HKMA to intervene.

USD/HKD PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (DECEMBER 2016 TO DECEMBER 2019)

USDHKD Chart

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The HKMA has so far been able to keep the peg within its fixed range. Though Kyle Bass points out how Hong Kong’s Aggregate balance of excess reserves plunged from 170 billion HKD in the past year to 50 billion HKD this past April. Ultimately, this reveals that Hong Kong’s central bank has used a significant amount of reserves to maintain the USD/HKD peg.

Check out this article that discusses The Impact of Volatility in Major Financial Markets

Hong Kong thus could soon encounter a major currency crisis, argues Kyle, if the HKMA’s reserves dry up as it would hinder their ability to maintain the Hong Kong Dollar to US Dollar peg. This could exacerbate upward pressure on spot USD/HKD prices – particularly if investors keep aggressively pulling capital out of Hong Kong and China.

CHART OF HANG SENG INDEX OVERLAID WITH HONG KONG RETAIL SALES

Hong Kong Retail Sales and HSI Chart

Despite Hong Kong GDP continuing to slow – alongside the recent nosedive in retail sales as pro-democracy protestors rage – the latest flood of optimism surrounding trade talks between the US and China has largely helped bolster spot USD/HKD prices since October.

A strengthening Hong Kong Dollar can be explained primary by Hong Kong’s close ties with the Chinese economy considering China is Hong Kong’s largest trading partner. Correspondingly, the lull in trade tensions has relieved pressure on the HKMA to keep USD/HKD within its fixed peg. The risk of a currency crisis crippling Hong Kong still lingers, however, as US-China Trade Hope Runs Amok.

--- Produced by Real Vision©

FOREX TRADING RESOURCES

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

China's Market News: Energy Firms Start to Default on Debt
China's Market News: Energy Firms Start to Default on Debt
2016-03-28 16:12:00
PBOC Governor Says Monetary Policy Will Be Flexible and Loose
PBOC Governor Says Monetary Policy Will Be Flexible and Loose
2016-03-08 16:58:00
A USD/NOK Case Study in Risk Management
A USD/NOK Case Study in Risk Management
2014-04-15 17:50:00
EUR/NOK: Why the Best Trade Is No Trade at All
EUR/NOK: Why the Best Trade Is No Trade at All
2014-04-07 17:29:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.