We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 17:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Slumps into Range Support– Trade Levels
2019-11-06 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 17:30:00
Brexit Briefing: UK Election Campaign Begins, EUR/GBP Support Critical
2019-11-06 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-06 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 17:30:00
USD/CNH Above 7.0, Gold Pops on US-China Trade Deal Delay
2019-11-06 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit By Huge Inventory Build, More Stock Data Eyed
2019-11-06 05:49:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Eyes Brazil Auction Amid Trade War Talks
2019-11-06 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $CAD: Marginal losses for the Canadian Dollar, which is underperforming relative to its major counterparts as the currency is dragged lower by soft energy prices. Get your CAD market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/VhMuiuv7cm https://t.co/T9fjhkulw9
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.53% Silver: 0.18% Oil - US Crude: -1.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XV9Di6cj1s
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/hu21ILhyeV
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.08% Germany 30: -0.17% Wall Street: -0.17% US 500: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/bHEvHDZMvX
  • RT @LiveSquawk: US-China Trade Deal Signing Could Be Delayed Until December – RTRS https://t.co/i4FNrfH7Jx
  • Switzerland and Sweden among locations to host trade deal signing between Trump and XI -Reuters
  • Trump and Xi meeting to sign trade deal 'phase-one' could be delayed until December - Reuters
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.46% #BITCOINCASH +2.99% #ETHEREUM -0.38% #RIPPLE -0.93% #LITECOIN -0.26%
  • The bigger-picture bullish trend in #Gold remains on pause after last week’s #FOMC. Get your $gld technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/I2wKrPAS2H $XAUUSD https://t.co/yhRj3DYCU8
  • RT @StockBoardAsset: Public impeachment probe hearings to start next week -chairman - Reuters https://t.co/006SaB2pmj
USD/CNH Above 7.0, Gold Pops on US-China Trade Deal Delay

USD/CNH Above 7.0, Gold Pops on US-China Trade Deal Delay

2019-11-06 17:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

US-CHINA TRADE WAR LATEST: PHASE ONE AGREEMENT UNLIKELY THIS MONTH

  • The Chinese Yuan weakened above the 7.0 handle against the US Dollar while the price of gold spiked higher and equity indices slipped following reports that the phase one US-China trade agreement will be pushed back
  • The latest trade war development adds to mounting signs that US-China trade tension is back on the rise
  • Check out this Trade War Timeline for a history of trade wars and their impact on financial markets

Headlines just crossed the wires that the US-China phase one trade agreement originally expected to be signed mid-November could be delayed to December. President Trump has touted the trade deal reached last month almost daily since its original announcement and market expectations for thawing US-China trade tensions helped push US equity benchmarks to record high levels.

The latest report from Reuters citing an official spokesperson noted that a Trump-Xi signing this month grows increasingly difficult to find a location for the leaders to meet. This follows recent news that China is demanding last-minute concessions from the US to walk back additional tariffs in addition to harsh remarks from US VP Mike Pence.

GOLD PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (NOVEMBER 06, 2019 INTRADAY)

Gold Price Chart Rises on US China Trade War Latest

Risk appetite was damaged immediately following the report judging by the market reaction in spot gold prices which jumped from 1,488 toward the 1,495 level while the S&P 500 Index dropped roughly 0.35% from intraday highs.

S&P 500 INDEX PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (NOVEMBER 06, 2019 INTRADAY)

S&P 500 Index Price Chart Equities Slide on US China Trade War Latest

Also, quite notable was spot USD/CNH price action surging back above the ‘taboo’ 7.000 handle in response to the latest US-China trade war development.

USD/CNH PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (NOVEMBER 06, 2019 INTRADAY)

USDCNH Price Chart Chinese Yuan Drops on US China Trade War Latest

It has been previously mentioned that the direction of the Chinese Yuan can help gauge the US-China trade war and serve as a potential bellwether to the current state of US-China trade relations as well as broader market risk appetite.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Slips, Canadian Dollar Dragged Down by Soft Crude Oil Prices - US Market Open
US Dollar Slips, Canadian Dollar Dragged Down by Soft Crude Oil Prices - US Market Open
2019-11-06 13:45:00
Brexit Briefing: UK Election Campaign Begins, EUR/GBP Support Critical
Brexit Briefing: UK Election Campaign Begins, EUR/GBP Support Critical
2019-11-06 09:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Sinks on Worse than Expected Jobs Data
New Zealand Dollar Sinks on Worse than Expected Jobs Data
2019-11-05 21:45:00
Stock Market November Forecast: History Suggests Volatility is Overdue
Stock Market November Forecast: History Suggests Volatility is Overdue
2019-11-05 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CNH
US 500
Bullish
Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.