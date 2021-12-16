Mexican Peso Gains after Banxico Front-Loads Rate Hikes, USD/MXN Sinks

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-12-16 19:00:00
Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-12-16 15:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Holds Above 200-Day SMA Amid Sharp Drop in US Inventories
2021-12-16 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Holding up Well Despite Demand Fears
2021-12-15 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-16 19:00:00
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Takes Shape - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-12-16 17:10:00
Gold Prices Eye BoE, ECB After FOMC Sparks Hawkish Unwind
2021-12-16 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-12-16 19:00:00
Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-12-16 15:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-15 01:30:00
More View more
Mexican Peso Gains after Banxico Front-Loads Rate Hikes, USD/MXN Sinks

Mexican Peso Gains after Banxico Front-Loads Rate Hikes, USD/MXN Sinks

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

BANXICO KEY POINTS:

  • Banxico surprises investors and increases the overnight rate by 50 bp to 5.50%
  • The hawkish hike boosts the Mexican peso, driving USD/MXN to its lowest level since November 19
  • The statement suggests policymakers may continue to raise borrowing costs in 2022, but the situation should be reassessed next year as the central bank will get a new governor

Most read: Gold Price Forecast - Bullish Reversal Takes Shape, Levels for XAU/USD

Banxico took an aggressive step and front-loaded rate hikes at its December monetary policy meeting to combat mounting price pressures in the economy and upside risks to the inflation profile. At the end of the gathering, one day after Fed made a hawkish shift, the institution’s governing board opted to raise the overnight interbank rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%, surprising investors who had only anticipated a quarter-point adjustment.

The Mexican central bank has been tightening policy steadily since June, increasing borrowing costs at every meeting, taking the total cumulative increase in 2021 to 150 basis points amid red-hot CPI, which hit 7.37% y/y in November, its highest level in over two decades and more than twice the target of 3%.

In the statement, Banxico indicated that medium-term core and headline inflation expectations have risen and that forecasts have been revised upwards (see table below), especially for the upcoming year. At the same time, policymakers also acknowledged that the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation has deteriorated further and remains biased to the upside, a message that leaves the door open to additional rate increases in 2022 if the outlook for consumer prices worsens.

BANXICO INFLATION FORECASTS

Mexican Peso Gains after Banxico Front-Loads Rate Hikes, USD/MXN Sinks

Source: Banxico

USD/MXN REACTION

Banxico’s hawkish hike triggered a bullish reaction in the Mexican peso, briefly driving the USD/MXN to 20.76, its lowest level since November 19, though broad-based risk aversion limited the U.S. dollar downside.In any case, the likelihood that monetary policy will become more restrictive in Mexico in order to tame inflationary forces can be seen as a positive catalyst for the Latin American currency, but traders should reassess the situation next month after the bank completes its leadership transition. As a reminder, Victoria Rodriguez Ceja, a close ally of the President and little-known public sector economist, is poised to become the central bank’s new governor in January. At this time, it is hard to say in what direction Rodriguez will steer the institution, but the outcome will have far-reaching implications for Mexican financial assets.

USD/MXN 3 MINUTE CHART

Mexican Peso Gains after Banxico Front-Loads Rate Hikes, USD/MXN Sinks

USD/MXN chart prepared in TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Flies Despite Fed’s Hawkish Turn. Will the Rally Fade on Higher Rates Risk?
Nasdaq 100 Flies Despite Fed’s Hawkish Turn. Will the Rally Fade on Higher Rates Risk?
2021-12-15 23:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Slides as Traders Prepare for a Hawkish Turn From the FOMC
Nasdaq 100 Slides as Traders Prepare for a Hawkish Turn From the FOMC
2021-12-14 21:00:00
S&P 500 Stumbles on Omicron Fears and FOMC Policy Risk Amid Soaring Inflation
S&P 500 Stumbles on Omicron Fears and FOMC Policy Risk Amid Soaring Inflation
2021-12-13 21:00:00
S&P 500 Ekes Out Small Gain, but Travel Stocks Soar on Omicron Hope
S&P 500 Ekes Out Small Gain, but Travel Stocks Soar on Omicron Hope
2021-12-08 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/MXN