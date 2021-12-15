Nasdaq 100 Flies Despite Fed’s Hawkish Turn. Will the Rally Fade on Higher Rates Risk?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Federal Reserve: December FOMC Rate Decision
2021-12-15 21:23:00
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Holds Above 200-Day SMA Amid Sharp Drop in US Inventories
2021-12-16 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Holding up Well Despite Demand Fears
2021-12-15 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-14 18:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed
2021-12-15 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Rate Decisions as Price Sits at Major Levels
2021-12-15 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-15 01:30:00
More View more
Nasdaq 100 Flies Despite Fed’s Hawkish Turn. Will the Rally Fade on Higher Rates Risk?

Nasdaq 100 Flies Despite Fed’s Hawkish Turn. Will the Rally Fade on Higher Rates Risk?

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

NASDAQ 100 OUTLOOK:

  • Nasdaq 100 reversesearly losses and rallies into the market close despite the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pivot
  • The FOMC keeps rates unchanged, doubles the size of its taper program, and signals that it will raise borrowing costs three times in 2022
  • The upside move in stocks may fade in the near term once traders digest that the steep tightening cycle embraced by the central bank may undermine valuations

Most read: Federal Reserve December Rate Decision – Key Points

The FOMC concluded Wednesday its last monetary policy meeting of 2021. In line with expectations, the institution led by Jerome Powell maintained the federal funds rate in its range of 0.00 - 0.25% to further support the economy as it pursues its dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability.

As for the quantitative easing program established in 2020 to counter the effects of the pandemic, the central bank decided to accelerate its exit strategy, doubling the pace of its taper to $30 billion a month starting in January, halting asset purchases by March, three months earlier than originally envisioned at the November gathering.

The faster transition away from accommodative policies comes as a response to improving labor market conditions, but more importantly to mounting inflationary forces, with Core PCE now seen at 2.7% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023, up from 2.3% and 2.2% respectively in the September Summary of Economic Projections.

FOMC SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS (DECEMBER)

Nasdaq 100 Flies Despite Fed’s Hawkish Turn. Will the Rally Fade on Higher Rates Risk?

Source: Federal Reserve

In its press conference, Powell echoed concerns about rising consumer prices, no longer addressing the trend as “transitory” and indicating that its outlook has worsened amid the reopening of the economy and supply and demand imbalances linked to the health crisis.

Upside risks to the inflation profile and the jobs marketrapid recovery led the central bank to bring forward the lift-off timeline, front-loading rate hikes next year. That said, the updated dot-plot showed that the FOMC is nowleaning to increase borrowing costs three times in 2022, a much more aggressive tightening cycle than envisioned in September when policymakers saw only half a hike(the latest forecasts also signaled that Fed officials foresee another three rate increases in 2023 and two more in 2024).

Related: DAX and CAC Technical Outlook - Weakness is Bringing Support in Focus

The hawkish pivot out the FOMC meeting, which initially exerted strong upward pressure on short-term Treasury yields, failed to trigger a negative reaction in risk assets; on the contrary, stocks rallied after the event’s conclusion on bets the U.S. economy is in a good position to withstand tighter monetary policy expected over the forecast horizon. The Nasdaq 100, for example, managed to erase a 1% drop, finishing sharply higher near the 16,300 mark.

With the FOMC event out of the way, the retail crowd may be tempted to believe that the recent sell-off has entirely run its course and that a Santa rally is around the corner. However, traders should exercise caution over the next few weeks, as the worst may not be over yet.

When Wall Street completely digests the latest information and realizes that the steep normalization trajectory embraced by the central bank is not great news for valuations and may result in a flatter curve just as the economy slows, volatility may return with a vengeance, hurting stocks, especially expensive companies with lofty earnings multiples.

From a theoretical standpoint, higher borrowing costs undermine valuations by increasing the rate at which future cash flows are discounted, a conventional technique to price equities. The resulting pressure is more pronounced for technology and unprofitable growth plays that depend on cheap credit and whose valuations rely primarily on down-the-road profits. In this regard, the prospect of tighter monetary policy makes the Nasdaq 100 the most vulnerable index to large pullback among the major averages, while the blue-chip and value-oriented Dow Jones Industrial Average may be least sensitive. Having said that, it wouldn’t be inconceivable to see traders and speculators fade the recent rally to book profits in anticipation of some turbulence before year-end, a period when lower liquidity can amplify downside or upside moves.

NASDAQ TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The Nasdaq 100 continued its recovery on Wednesday, rising 2.35% to 16,289, after the FOMC decision failed to spark a bearishresponse among risk-assets. If positive sentiment prevails in the coming sessions, the price could attack horizontal resistance at 16,400, an area where a pullback is likely, unless buyers manage to push higher, in which case the index could be on track to retest its all-time high near 16,765.

On the flip side, if traders start to fade the rally and selling activity jumps, the Nasdaq 100 could potentially correct lower, dropping towards trendline support at 15,750. If this technical floor is ultimately breached, bears could take decisive control of the market, setting the stage for a retracement towards 15,500, before targeting the 15,200.

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL CHART

Nasdaq 100 Flies Despite Fed’s Hawkish Turn. Will the Rally Fade on Higher Rates Risk?

Nasdaq 100 (NDX) chart prepared in TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Slides as Traders Prepare for a Hawkish Turn From the FOMC
Nasdaq 100 Slides as Traders Prepare for a Hawkish Turn From the FOMC
2021-12-14 21:00:00
S&P 500 Stumbles on Omicron Fears and FOMC Policy Risk Amid Soaring Inflation
S&P 500 Stumbles on Omicron Fears and FOMC Policy Risk Amid Soaring Inflation
2021-12-13 21:00:00
S&P 500 Ekes Out Small Gain, but Travel Stocks Soar on Omicron Hope
S&P 500 Ekes Out Small Gain, but Travel Stocks Soar on Omicron Hope
2021-12-08 21:00:00
S&P 500 Roars Higher on Omicron Optimism as Traders Reassess Pandemic Risks
S&P 500 Roars Higher on Omicron Optimism as Traders Reassess Pandemic Risks
2021-12-07 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100