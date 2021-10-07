Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Gains as Traders Eye NFP for Fed’s Path Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-07 17:30:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Pullback, Putin to the Rescue
2021-10-07 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Outlook: Stocks Push Higher Following Jobless Claims, NFPs Eyed
2021-10-07 21:30:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Caught Between US Dollar and Energy Gains, Where to From Here?
2021-10-07 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-07 17:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-10-07 15:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bid as Debt Ceiling Fears Dissipate
2021-10-07 17:00:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Dow Jones Outlook: Stocks Push Higher Following Jobless Claims, NFPs Eyed $DJI $DIA $ZB_F $ES_F Link: https://t.co/bj…
  • House Speaker Pelosi - Will give notice if members need to return early - Hopeful Senate will vote to raise debt ceiling - BBG
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/1mnOXUd00T https://t.co/vurHye0aAw
  • Certainly responsible for most - if not all - of the lift today. But is this full relief such that the S&P 500 continues to record highs or an expected outcome that has already run its course with Thursday's rally? I lean towards the latter. https://t.co/PqasbeoPu5
  • White House says President Biden will sign short-term debt ceiling deal - BBG
  • FINRA says it is examining services provided to SPACs - BBG
  • AUD/USD is consolidating after making a clean break above 0.7300. Resistance ahead around 0.7325 $AUDUSD https://t.co/cH8PaNX0Zg
  • Traders focus a lot of their energy on spotting the perfect time to enter a trade. While this is important, it is ultimately where traders choose to exit trades that will determine success. Learn about the three types of trading exit strategies here: https://t.co/muYkTNXH7s https://t.co/8jH6xzirHe
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sets vote on the debt-limit deal for Thursday evening - BBG
  • Futures have their own set of characteristics and appeal to different types of traders and investors for a variety of reasons. Get your free trading guide and learn to trade the markets with futures here. Download your guide today!https://t.co/72oKM0kLHL https://t.co/Dy6ZZaTyrQ
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Gains as Traders Eye NFP for Fed’s Path Ahead

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Gains as Traders Eye NFP for Fed’s Path Ahead

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

MEXICAN PESO ANALYSIS:

  • USD/MXN has soared over the past couple of weeks as bond yields have risen sharply on Fed tapering bets.
  • Treasury rates may continue to rise if NFP data shows strength in the U.S. labor market
  • Despite recent weakness, the Mexican peso maintains good medium-term fundamentals with respect to the U.S. dollar

Most read: Short-term Drivers Stack Up for the U.S. Dollar

A couple of weeks ago, after the latest FOMC meeting, I warned of potential turbulence in the EMFX space amid rapidly rising bond yields. Since then, the Mexican peso has been on a wild ride, with USD/MXN exploding higher and going from 20.10 to 20.88 and back to 20.66 in less than 10 trading days. During this time, the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate has risen from 1.30% to just above 1.57%, close to its highest reading since mid-June. This level, which is still low by historical standards, is not the issue per se; the problem is the speed of the upward run and its effect on sentiment.

In the near-term, volatility is likely to stick around, especially if disorderly moves in the bond market do not abate. This is an obvious risk for EMFX ahead of tomorrow’sNFP report. On the employment front, investors expect payrolls to rise by 500,000 in September following a soft print in August, but a big positive surprise should not be ruled out due to the strong services sector recovery reflected in ADP data, the expiration of UI benefits and the partial return to school (more parents may have returned to work).

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Gains as Traders Eye NFP for Fed’s Path Ahead

Source: DailyFX Calendar

A better-than-forecast NFP report could seal the deal on a November taper announcement by the Fed and accelerate the transition to higher rates, particularly in the long-end of the curve. This may be a bearish catalyst for MXN, but not for long, as the improving U.S. labor market should be a net positive for the Mexican economy, considering the robust trade relationship between both countries (a strong U.S. labor market also equals higher remittances to Mexico).

In the medium term, the Mexican peso remains in a good position to command strength against the U.S. dollar. Its attractive carry-adjusted volatility, one of the best in the region, should be a source of upside momentum. For reference, Banxico has raised borrowing costs three times this year, to 4.75%, to contain rising inflationary pressures, and may do so twice more before the end 2021.

When it is all said and done, the benchmark interest rate could end the year at 5.25%, the highest level since early 2020. Last but not least, strong oil prices should help stabilize Pemex and improve government finances, a positive outcome for the domestic currency. For these reasons, shorting USD/MXN on sharp rallies may be an attractive opportunity for traders more focused on the long-term outlook.

USD/MXN TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

If bulls maintain control of the market, USD/MXN could head back towards Fibonacci resistance in the 20.87 area. A move above this barrier could darken the Mexican peso outlook and accelerate a move towards 21.64, the 2021 high.

On the flip side, if downside pressure regains impetus, the first technical floor to consider appears near 20.40. If bears push price below this region, USD/MXN could fall towards cluster support near 20.20/20.15.

USD/MXN TECHNICAL CHART

Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Gains as Traders Eye NFP for Fed’s Path Ahead

Source: IG Trading Platform

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

--- Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Major U.S. Stock Indices Eke Out Gains after Wild Day, but Russell 2000 Ends Lower
Major U.S. Stock Indices Eke Out Gains after Wild Day, but Russell 2000 Ends Lower
2021-10-06 21:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Falls More than 2% as Traders Dump Big Tech. Will the Sell-Off Continue?
Nasdaq 100 Falls More than 2% as Traders Dump Big Tech. Will the Sell-Off Continue?
2021-10-05 00:00:00
Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm Double Top Pattern
Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm Double Top Pattern
2021-09-28 20:00:00
Mexican Peso Outlook: Higher U.S. Yields Weigh on EMFX, Banxico on Tap this Week
Mexican Peso Outlook: Higher U.S. Yields Weigh on EMFX, Banxico on Tap this Week
2021-09-27 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN