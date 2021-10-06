News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-06 17:00:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-06 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Surging US Crude Oil Price Adds to Downward Pressure on Stocks, Bonds and Gold Price
2021-10-06 08:10:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit 7-Year High, Inventories and ADP Jobs Data Ahead
2021-10-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-06 19:30:00
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Stage Strong Rally as Dip Buyers Step In - Now What?
2021-10-05 21:04:00
Gold
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-06 16:00:00
Gold Price Recovery Unravels Ahead of NFP Report Amid Rising US Yields
2021-10-06 15:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-06 17:00:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Rate Eyes September High Amid Ongoing Rise in US Yields
2021-10-06 19:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-06 17:00:00
Major U.S. Stock Indices Eke Out Gains after Wild Day, but Russell 2000 Ends Lower

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

US STOCKS TALKING POINTS:

  • After a weak open, U.S. stocks manage to recover on news that the US Senate may reach a deal to raise the debt-ceiling
  • S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 eke out small gains, but the Russell 2000 finishes in negative territory
  • Traders will now turn their attention to the NFP report set to be released Friday

Most read: Bitcoin Soars into October – Breakout Levels to Consider

U.S. stocks opened with large losses on Wednesday on taper fears and concerns over a possible U.S. default amid gridlock in Washington to raise the federal government’s borrowing authority. However, selling pressure diminished and risk appetite rebounded in the afternoon after the Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, offered a short-term debt limit extension deal to avert a catastrophic national default.

After a tug of war between bears and bulls, the major equity indices closed marginally higher, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 climbing 0.4%, 0.3% and 0.6% respectively in a session characterized by high volatility. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 was unable to recoup earlier losses and finished the day in negative territory, sliding 0.6% to 2214, but off its daily lows.

With a possible agreement to raise the debt limit between Democrats and Republicans in Congress, investors will now turn their attention to the September labor market data due later this week. Expectations are high after the ADP report beat forecasts this morning, showing 568,000 jobs created by the private sector versus an estimate of 428,000.

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Focusing on the ADP numbers, the data revealed a robust recovery in business services employment, a sign that hiring may be normalizing in high-contact sectors after a weak summer on the back of delta-variant anxiety. This may pave the way for a strong NFP print on Friday. A good non-farm payroll report will seal the deal on a November tapering announcement, accelerating the transition towards higher rates in the long end of the Treasury curve.

The process to begin tapering asset purchases has been well choreographed by the central bank, so it is unlikely to be a significant source of panic selling or a major market shock, but it could certainly trigger volatility if nominal yields rise too much too quickly in response to policy normalization. As we saw in March and earlier this month, a rapid upward move in rates can be detrimental to stocks, particularly those in the technology sector.

RUSSELL 2000 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

The Russell 2000 has been in a consolidation phase since mid-August, setting lower highs and higher lows impeccably and trading inside what appears to be a symmetrical triangle, a pattern that can be bullish or bearish from a technical point of view.

For the bearish scenario to play out, price would need to break below the triangle support, now near 2196/2185 (in this area, we also have the 38.2% Fib retracement of the 2021 rally). If bears manage to push the small-cap index below this level, the 2091 area would become the immediate downside focus, followed by 2034.

On the other hand, for bullish resolution to materialize, price must climb towards the triangle upper boundary and breach this resistance decisively (2275). If this happens, the Russell 2000 could be on its way to retest its record highs.

RUSSELL 2000 DAILY CHART

Source: IG Trading Platform

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

