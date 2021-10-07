US Dollar (DXY) Price Outlook: Short-Term Drivers Stack up for the Greenback

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook – Stuck in a Tight Range Ahead of US NFPs
2021-10-07 09:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Pullback, Putin to the Rescue
2021-10-07 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-06 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Caught Between US Dollar and Energy Gains, Where to From Here?
2021-10-07 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-10-07 15:40:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bid as Debt Ceiling Fears Dissipate
2021-10-07 17:00:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
More View more
US Dollar (DXY) Price Outlook: Short-Term Drivers Stack up for the Greenback

US Dollar (DXY) Price Outlook: Short-Term Drivers Stack up for the Greenback

Richard Snow, Analyst

US Dollar Basket (DXY)Talking Points:

  • The greenback remains elevated ahead of tomorrow’s NFP report
  • US Treasuries continue to play a dominant role in dollar moves
  • Charting the path ahead: Key technical levels for DXY

A Word on Jobs Data, Treasuries and the Debt Ceiling

Yesterday’s positive ADP (private payroll) data set the tone for tomorrows NFP report as the Fed desperately looks for reasons to reign in its stimulus program. Last month’s disappointing NFP figure of only 235k forced the Fed to delay any plans of tapering despite inflation running hot. Expectations leading into tomorrow foresee 500k additional jobs created for the month of September which could just be enough to convince the Fed to communicate specifics around any upcoming tapering.

The yield on the US 10 year treasury continues to rise as investors’ and the FOMC’s interest rate expectations have recently been brought forward, with some expecting a rate hike before the end of next year. The rising treasury yield supports the bullish move seen in the US dollar.

US Treasury Bond Yield (Daily)

US Treasury Yields.

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, TradingView

In fact, according to a recent Reuters poll, US treasury yields are expected to be the biggest influencing factor when it comes to future movements in the US dollar over the next 12 months.

Reuters Poll: Major Currency Market Outlook (US Dollar)

Main dollar drivers

Source: Data from Refinitiv

Optimism in the air as Democrats and Republicans reached what looks like a temporary truce in the debt ceiling stand-off, however, discussions are due to continue today. US equity markets perceived the recent progress in a positive light as the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones traded higher at the open. The reduced probability of a US default once adds to existing tailwinds for the greenback.

US Dollar Elevated Ahead of NFP Data

Looking at the weekly DXY chart, it’s clear to see that the dollar weakness reversed in May this year after forming a ‘W’ pattern, as the index struggled to remain below 90 for extended periods of time. Since then, the uptrend has gained momentum and now looks to test the 9480 level which coincides with the 38.2% Fib level (measured from the 2020 high to the 2021 low).

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Weekly Chart

US dollar weekly chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

The daily chart allows us to consider key technical levels that require closer inspection as we head into the NFP figure tomorrow.

After consolidating in the months from July to September, price action rose rather quickly off of the significant 9210 level (prior touches circled in blue) to break above 9345 and the prior high – setting the groundwork for bullish trend continuation plays. The recent pullback and advance off of the ascending trendline keeps the door open to further rising prices with the 38.3% Fib level (9480) the nearest level of resistance. However, a break below the trendline and subsequent move towards the 9345 level would bring the bullish move into question.

However, at the moment, technical and fundamentals appear bullish but do not underestimate the importance of this months NFP report as there is a significant risk of heightened volatility around the release.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Chart

Us Dollar Basket daily chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Main Risk Event Tomorrow

econ calendar

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bid as Debt Ceiling Fears Dissipate
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bid as Debt Ceiling Fears Dissipate
2021-10-07 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidates Hefty Gains, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars Ever Higher
Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidates Hefty Gains, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars Ever Higher
2021-10-07 14:10:00
Crude Oil Price Pullback, Putin to the Rescue
Crude Oil Price Pullback, Putin to the Rescue
2021-10-07 11:00:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook – Stuck in a Tight Range Ahead of US NFPs
EUR/USD Price Outlook – Stuck in a Tight Range Ahead of US NFPs
2021-10-07 09:52:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR