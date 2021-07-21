Copper Prices Continue to Consolidate, but a Violent Breakout Could Come Soon

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

0

Notifications

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2021-07-21 18:40:00
EUR/USD Outlook Hinges on ECB Guidance Following Strategy Review
2021-07-21 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Oil Price Recovery Unfazed by Unexpected Rise in US Crude Inventories
2021-07-21 19:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss
2021-07-21 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-07-21 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Forecast: Is This The Calm Before The Storm?
2021-07-21 19:30:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus
2021-07-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Delta Variant Offers Respite For Safe Haven Yen
2021-07-21 11:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.33%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 67.75%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/yJlTeLYjcA
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.30% Germany 30: 0.20% FTSE 100: 0.00% Wall Street: -0.00% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/b8gLGsaxyS
  • US Senate votes 51-49 against starting debate; 60 votes required to proceed $USD $DXY
  • US Senate Republicans block debate on infrastructure, Schumer can call another vote to debate next week - BBG
  • Is this the calm before the storm for gold? Next week is packed with event risk and gold looks to be on the precipice of a breakout or reversal Discussed further in today's article and webinar here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/21/Gold-Price-Forecast-Is-This-The-Calm-Before-The-Storm.html https://t.co/gxJQureMVf
  • Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.208% 3-Year: 0.386% 5-Year: 0.733% 7-Year: 1.039% 10-Year: 1.288% 30-Year: 1.941% $TNX
  • COVID-19 fears benefits Yen. USD/JPY options expiry could buoy recent upside today. Get your market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/w0G5zlZ7DJ https://t.co/5PbMmJoo0O
  • WTI rebounds following recent losses, retaking the 50 day moving average above $70 https://t.co/UDX8xt5qVr
  • Elon Musk: - Tesla will likely resume accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment - Musk, Tesla, SpaceX will not sell any Bitcoin
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.11% Oil - US Crude: 0.01% Gold: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xLL9mIYUQ4
Copper Prices Continue to Consolidate, but a Violent Breakout Could Come Soon

Copper Prices Continue to Consolidate, but a Violent Breakout Could Come Soon

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

COPPER PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Copper prices remain trapped in a narrow range since late June
  • Directionless price action points to indecision and a lack of conviction in the market
  • From a fundamental point of view, a downside move appears likely
Read more: Copper prices test key trend support. What does technical analysis suggest?

After a big sell-off during the first three weeks of June, copper prices (XCU/USD) appear to have entered a consolidation period as some commodities have stalled in the face mounting concerns about the global recovery. On the daily chart below, we can see that, since June 22, the industrial metal has traded in a range of $4.15 to $4.39, coiling like a spring and oscillating between the high and low end of the interval time and time again. This behavior, which points to indecision on the part of market participants, is often the prelude to a strong price movement once the consolidation phase in question comes to an end.

From a technical point of view, it is important to keep a close eye on support at $4.15 and resistance at $4.39. If either of these levels is decisively breached, copper could stage a large move in the direction of the breakout. That said, if price pierces the current floor at $4.15, the next area of interest comes at $4.08, where last month’s low converges with a long-term ascending trendline in play since March 2020. Conversely, if $4.39 is taken out on the upside, buyers could push copper towards $4.58.

COPPER FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS

From a fundamental perspective, there is reason to be nervous about the near-term outlook for industrial metals. Economic growth appears to have peaked in the U.S. in tandem with waning fiscal support, and seems to be cooling in China as well as the government attempts to deleverage the economy. The observed slowdown in activity may reduce global demand for copper, limiting its near-term upside potential.

Another cause for concern is China's renewed efforts to clamp down on raw material prices. In this regard, the government announced today that on July 29 it will sell 30,000 tons of copper, 90,000 tons of aluminum and 50,000 tons of zinc from the stockpiles of the National Administration of Food and Strategic Reserves. Although the decision was largely anticipated following a similar move earlier this month, any future interventions to tame commodities inflation may be seen as a mild bearish catalyst for copper.

With China expected to release more metal reserves through the end of the year and the nascent U.S. dollar rebound, copper remains in a vulnerable position in the third quarter. Risks to the outlook may even increase if physical demand from manufacturers begins to trend lower amid delta strain coronavirus outbreaks.Although some traders speculate that the exaggerated anxiety over the delta variant will blow over in a matter of weeks, the bearish scenario for copper should not be ruled out entirely.

COPPER PRICES DAILY CHART

Copper prices technical analysis

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Copper