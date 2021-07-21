Copper Futures (HG) Technical Outlook: Testing Trend Support

Copper Futures Technical Highlights:

Copper futures (HG) sitting on trend-line support

Head-and-shoulders pattern a possibility

Copper futures are sitting on the trend-line rising up from the March 2020 low and slope running over from a peak created in January. The slope also makes up what could amount to a head-and-shoulders pattern.

Whether you view it a valid formation or not (right should is a bit weak thus far), confluent support between the trend-line and slope is important. If it breaks, then look for a decline to the 200-day as the first targeted threshold at 3.88 and rising.

To get things moving on the top-side, the trend-line off the record high will need to be broken, but even as such it is possible a larger right shoulder is getting formed. Either way, the only way the formation is validated, whether now or later, is if the neckline breaks.

A stronger trading bias should be determined here shortly..

For the full details, check out the video above.

Copper Futures (HG) Daily Chart

Copper Futures (HG) Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX