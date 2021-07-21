Copper Futures (HG) Technical Outlook: Testing Trend Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Hinges on ECB Guidance Following Strategy Review
2021-07-21 14:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Faces Downside Risk Ahead of ECB
2021-07-21 09:28:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI at Risk Amid Trendline Breakout, Rising Long Bets
2021-07-21 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Delta Variant Concerns Spark Sharp Reversal - The Macro Setup
2021-07-20 20:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss
2021-07-21 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-07-21 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-21 08:30:00
Gold Prices Break Uptrend Amid Rising US Dollar and Yields
2021-07-21 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus
2021-07-21 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Delta Variant Offers Respite For Safe Haven Yen
2021-07-21 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Trades Within Falling Wedge, Watch for Breakout
2021-07-21 01:00:00
Real Time News
  • Risk appetite is clearly improving further today. Stocks, Oil, Bitcoin 📈 VIX, Bonds, US Dollar 📉 Interesting technical backdrop for the $DXY though. Not to mention, the ECB rate decision poses considerable event risk for $EURUSD, which is 57.6% of the broader US Dollar Index. https://t.co/VsMPTECCV7 https://t.co/yO5rpymIaM
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.70% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.49% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6faZRRDM7q
  • S&P 500 climbing higher alongside the 2s10s spread as alluded to yesterday. Now eyeing that short-term descending trendline and 78.6% Fibo as nearside technical obstacles before all-time highs come back into focus. $SPY $SPX $TLT https://t.co/0uJlUAvTEo
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.89% FTSE 100: 1.69% Germany 30: 1.33% Wall Street: 0.70% US 500: 0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iIigJd3Fk2
  • The S&P 500 and 'risk' market's recovery continues from Tuesday's rally; but a lull in data, themes and liquidity may work against progress. DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter discusses below! https://t.co/M867DTZX4G
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.39% Silver: 1.04% Gold: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/6rgsc92K2t
  • EUR/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.1752) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from the start of the week. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/yWzsHbeHin https://t.co/RsWOl6oStz
  • Please join @PeterHanksFX at 11:00 EST/15:00 GMT for your weekly stock market outlook webinar. Register here: https://t.co/KBcZpD43t6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.35%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 64.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/c0J3qwBsMF
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.05% Silver: 0.85% Gold: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sX0fco1EaX
Copper Futures (HG) Technical Outlook: Testing Trend Support

Copper Futures (HG) Technical Outlook: Testing Trend Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Copper Futures Technical Highlights:

  • Copper futures (HG) sitting on trend-line support
  • Head-and-shoulders pattern a possibility

Copper futures are sitting on the trend-line rising up from the March 2020 low and slope running over from a peak created in January. The slope also makes up what could amount to a head-and-shoulders pattern.

Whether you view it a valid formation or not (right should is a bit weak thus far), confluent support between the trend-line and slope is important. If it breaks, then look for a decline to the 200-day as the first targeted threshold at 3.88 and rising.

To get things moving on the top-side, the trend-line off the record high will need to be broken, but even as such it is possible a larger right shoulder is getting formed. Either way, the only way the formation is validated, whether now or later, is if the neckline breaks.

A stronger trading bias should be determined here shortly..

For the full details, check out the video above.

Copper Futures (HG) Daily Chart

copper futures (hg) daily chart

Copper Futures (HG) Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-20 21:30:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-07-19 18:00:00
BTC/USD & ETH/USD Appear Poised for Another Dive Lower
BTC/USD & ETH/USD Appear Poised for Another Dive Lower
2021-07-15 13:30:00
US Dollar Analysis, Gains Continue: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Analysis, Gains Continue: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-07-15 05:00:00
