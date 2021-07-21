US Dollar Outlook: Grinding Towards a Fresh Multi-Month High

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Faces Downside Risk Ahead of ECB
2021-07-21 09:28:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI at Risk Amid Trendline Breakout, Rising Long Bets
2021-07-21 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Delta Variant Concerns Spark Sharp Reversal - The Macro Setup
2021-07-20 20:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss
2021-07-21 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-07-21 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-21 08:30:00
Gold Prices Break Uptrend Amid Rising US Dollar and Yields
2021-07-21 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus
2021-07-21 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Trades Within Falling Wedge, Watch for Breakout
2021-07-21 01:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-07-20 22:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.36%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 66.89%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5jsO0G1rQ2
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (16/JUL) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 16% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-21
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/ab1GCL2MDR
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.14% Silver: 0.90% Gold: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rORhpdlaMy
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/th96zEd08d
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 1.70% France 40: 1.32% Germany 30: 0.87% Wall Street: 0.58% US 500: 0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ABhOvGLGBv
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/qlfReaqbUL
  • Human error in the forex market is common and often leads to familiar trading mistakes. These trading mistakes crop up particularly with novice traders on a regular basis. Learn about the top ten trading mistakes and how you can avoid them here: https://t.co/i8E2AXtzF3 https://t.co/ywfiOpcENT
  • 😂😂 https://t.co/RxB1ioSGJw
  • 🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) Actual: 4.9% Expected: 4.8% Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-21
US Dollar Outlook: Grinding Towards a Fresh Multi-Month High

US Dollar Outlook: Grinding Towards a Fresh Multi-Month High

Nick Cawley, Strategist

US Dollar Price, News, and Analysis:

  • US Dollar (DXY) chart remains positive.
  • Safe haven bid as risk sentiment continues to swing.

The US dollar basket (DXY) is nearing its recent multi-month high, supported by a safe haven bid as risk markets remain wary of the ongoing spread of the delta covid variant and the potential impact it may have on global growth. As governments across the globe continue to unwind lockdown measures, the delta covid variant is spreading rapidly, adding fuel to the opinion that the easing of lockdown measures may be happening too quickly. Any re-imposition of lockdown measures will weigh heavily on already weakened economies, crimping growth prospects in the months ahead. The US dollar is a major beneficiary of a risk-off environment, along with the Swiss Franc and the Japanese Yen, and while this remains the case the greenback should continue to edge higher.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

The US dollar remains underpinned by short-term channel support with the DXY now approaching its first major test of resistance, the March 31 high at 93.47. This level also cuts across channel resistance and may be difficult to break convincingly ahead of next Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. The CCI indicator shows the dollar is currently in overbought territory, suggesting a period of consolidation may be due, while the recent 50-/200-dsma crossover – golden cross – adds to the current bullish sentiment. It looks unlikely that the short-term bullish channel will be broken pre-FOMC, although Monday’s sharp risk sell-off should act as a warning that markets remain volatile as we head into the summer holiday lull.

Using Moving Averages

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Price Chart (November 2020 – July 21, 2021)

US Dollar Outlook: Grinding Towards a Fresh Multi-Month High

What is your view on the US Dollar– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Faces Downside Risk Ahead of ECB
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Faces Downside Risk Ahead of ECB
2021-07-21 09:28:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus
2021-07-21 08:00:00
Gold Prices Break Uptrend Amid Rising US Dollar and Yields
Gold Prices Break Uptrend Amid Rising US Dollar and Yields
2021-07-21 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Revival Hopes Flimsy on Retail Sales Miss
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Revival Hopes Flimsy on Retail Sales Miss
2021-07-21 02:00:00
Advertisement