News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Eyes Key 1.2000-Price Level
2021-07-29 20:00:00
EUR/USD Stages Four-Day Rally Ahead of Euro Zone GDP, US PCE Update
2021-07-29 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: From Bull Flag to Symmetrical Triangle - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-29 18:15:00
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout
2021-07-29 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports
2021-07-29 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Strong, Breaks Above Resistance
2021-07-29 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.22%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.65%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NPtVj3FLsQ
  • Last week’s price action has produced a shooting star formation and yesterday’s FOMC announcement helped to extend the move, driving the USD lower as the Canadian Dollar bounces from its earlier-month lows.Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/tiqAYlUxA0 https://t.co/xb08I8gwpU
  • Following Amazon's miss on Q2 revenues, Nasdaq 100 futures give back Thursday's gains $AMZN $NDX $NQ https://t.co/63MAFhIjh4
  • I recently had the pleasure of speaking with @chigrl about women in finance, the FinTwit community and trends in the crude oil space Check out the full interview and article - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/07/29/Commodities-Trader-Chigrl-Talks-FinTwit-Women-and-Trading.html
  • Amazon EPS beat expectations at $15.12 versus $12.28 expected, but net sales fells short of expectations. And @PeterHanksFX says the sales forecast is underwhelming. Therefore, it comes as little surprise that $AMZN is trading down over -5% afterhours https://t.co/JXmIbA9mG4
  • Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Eyes Key 1.2000-Price Level Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/rich_dvorak/2021/07/29/euro-forecast-eur-usd-breakout-eyes-key-1.2000-price-level.html $EURUSD #ForexSignals https://t.co/S6YK8y7sPL
  • Amazon Q2 Earnings Revenues: $113.10 B vs. $115.06 B est. EPS: $15.12 vs. $12.28 est. $AMZN shares down ~5% after hours
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.15% France 40: -0.27% FTSE 100: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/cM1AaFUMth
  • Gold prices are finally showing life in what should be one of the best fundamental environments in recent history.Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/HnvUE9TvP8 https://t.co/GuLYbE19VH
  • ECB VP de Guindos: - ECB forecasts inflation to decline next year and remain low - There is still time to decide on the PEPP program's destiny $EUR
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Eyes Key 1.2000-Price Level

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Eyes Key 1.2000-Price Level

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

EUR/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: EURO TO SUSTAIN STRENGTH VS DOLLAR

  • EUR/USD price action has muscled its way higher for four-straight trading sessions
  • The Euro looks primed to strengthen further versus the US Dollar following the Fed
  • Bullish breakout from the falling wedge chart pattern has EUR/USD eyeing 1.2000

EUR/USD price action is up over 100-pips so far this week with the Euro pacing its fourth consecutive positive close on Thursday. The Euro seems to be indirectly benefiting from broad-based US Dollar weakness as markets position around updated Fed guidance.

Specifically, FOMC Chair Powell echoed during his press conference yesterday how he still thinks inflation is largely transitory and that the economy remains ‘a ways off’ from reaching the substantial further progress goalpost for tapering. This dovish tone likely stands to keep the US Dollar trading on its back foot and help EUR/USD continue pushing higher.

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (19 MARCH TO 29 JULY 2021)

EUR USD Price Chart Euro Forecast

Not to mention, recent strength exhibited by EUR/USD price action appears to have confirmed a bullish breakout from the falling wedge chart pattern. Potential for a reversal higher was hinted at by positive divergence on the relative strength index, and upward momentum is now accelerating as indicated by the MACD. Though month-to-date highs, the upper Bollinger Band, and 50-day moving average do stand out as nearside technical resistance, it is possible that EUR/USD overcomes these obstacles and extends its advance.

This brings the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and psychological 1.2000-price levels into focus for EUR/USD bulls with the 1.1800-handle likely providing formidable support. That said, the upcoming release of nonfarm payrolls data scheduled for next Friday, 06 August at 12:30 GMT does pose considerable event risk. A better-than-expected NFP report could see the Euro surrender gains back to the US Dollar and EUR/USD price action recoil lower.

Keep Reading – US Dollar Hits Monthly Low as Jobless Claims, Q2 GDP Disappoint

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Price Outlook: Bearish Head & Shoulder Pattern Eyed
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Bearish Head & Shoulder Pattern Eyed
2021-05-19 22:15:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/JPY to Aim Higher with Risk Assets
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/JPY to Aim Higher with Risk Assets
2021-04-13 02:30:00
GBP/JPY Price Outlook: Pound Weakens to Test Big Support Level
GBP/JPY Price Outlook: Pound Weakens to Test Big Support Level
2021-04-08 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR