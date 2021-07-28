US Dollar Outlook: DXY Whipsaws as Fed’s Powell Stays Evasive

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-07-28 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rebound Underpinned by Decline in US Crude Inventories
2021-07-28 19:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-28 20:30:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Drops as US Dollar Jumps; Fed Eyes Start of Tapering
2021-07-28 18:20:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-07-28 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-07-28 09:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

Federal Reserve Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, Maintains Monthly Asset Purchases

Real Time News
  • RT @IGSquawk: "China’s securities regulator convened a virtual meeting with executives of major investment banks on Wednesday night, attemp…
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (24/JUL) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (17/JUL) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥-1217.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
  • The S&P 500 and Dow Jones could remain biased higher now that retail investors are back to aggressively shorting them. But, will recent shifts in sentiment materially change the broader outlook? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/RPirU4f4sp https://t.co/J0TQgOtRc4
  • 7 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 55.6% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (+0.97%) and communication services (+0.75%) outperformed, whereas consumer staples (-0.87%) and utilities (-0.69%) lagged behind. https://t.co/akEBY85xtc
  • Senate votes to begin debate on bipartisan infrastructure deal -BBG
  • Senate has votes to advance bipartisan infrastructure proposal -BBG
  • US Dollar Outlook: DXY Whipsaws as Fed's Powell Stays Evasive The $USD ripped-then-dipped around the Fed announcement and Powell presser as markets digested a nod to goal progress that is not yet substantial. Now what? Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/28/us-dollar-outlook-dxy-whipsaws-as-fed-powell-stays-evasive.html #Forex #Trading https://t.co/gQjk8BQnH4
  • RT @LeaderMcConnell: Based on a commitment from Leader Schumer to Senators Portman and Sinema that the Portman-Sinema amendment to be filed…
  • The price of oil defends the advance from the monthly low ($65.01) amid a larger-than-expected decline in US inventories. Get your #crudeoil market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Bwfi4Zybkv https://t.co/BPWtwLnBMU
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Whipsaws as Fed’s Powell Stays Evasive

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Whipsaws as Fed’s Powell Stays Evasive

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR UNDER PRESSURE WITH FOMC STILL VIEWING INFLATION AS TRANSITORY

  • The US Dollar pivoted lower on Wednesday with the broader DXY Index dropping -0.25%
  • US Dollar price action weakened as Fed Chair Powell stuck to his accommodative stance
  • The FOMC still sees substantial progress on jobs a ways off and inflation as transitory

The US Dollar whipsawed on Wednesday as initial strength quickly turned into weakness around the Fed. FOMC officials unanimously left policy unchanged as anticipated, but updated language in the press statement acknowledged how the economy is making progress toward the central bank’s maximum employment and price stability goals.

This caused a knee-jerk reaction by US Dollar bulls as this appeared to give a nod to the threshold for tapering asset purchases. Upon scrutinizing exact verbiage in the statement, however, markets discovered the key “substantial” qualifier was left out. That fueled US Dollar bears to fade the rally with selling pressure accelerating after Fed Chair Powell expounded on this messaging.

FED CHAIR POWELL SAYS WE ARE A WAYS AWAY FROM SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS ON JOBS

Specifically, Fed Chair Powell noted how the labor market still has a ways to go before reaching substantial further progress. Powell added that while conditions have improved and demand is strong, the unemployment rate continues to understate the degree of joblessness. The Federal Reserve head also echoed how the central bank still sees inflation as transitory and long-term inflation expectations in line with its goal.

Powell also mentioned that while successive waves of COVID-19 are having diminishing impact on the economy, it is plausible that consumers might pull back on activity due to fears surrounding the delta variant. This all seemed to strike a dovish tone and provide justification for the Fed to stay patiently accommodative as officials debate the scope and timing of tapering. As such, upcoming releases of employment data and the annual Jackson Hole symposium stand out as key risk events for markets.

DXY INDEX – US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (17 FEB TO 28 JULY 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Shifting focus to a technical perspective, it looks like the US Dollar could be primed to surrender recent gains. This is considering how the broader DXY Index just closed below ascending trendline support and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of its latest bullish leg. Likewise, negative divergence seen on the relative strength index and accelerating downward momentum as suggested by the MACD both serve as constructive developments for US Dollar bears. Continued US Dollar weakness might see the DXY Index extend its slide toward the 50-day simple moving average.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Ticks Higher Following FOMC Rate Decision, Powell Presser
Nasdaq 100 Ticks Higher Following FOMC Rate Decision, Powell Presser
2021-07-28 19:45:00
Gold Price Drops as US Dollar Jumps; Fed Eyes Start of Tapering
Gold Price Drops as US Dollar Jumps; Fed Eyes Start of Tapering
2021-07-28 18:20:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Drop on the Horizon
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Drop on the Horizon
2021-07-28 11:00:00
Gold Latest - Price Action on Hold as Traders Wait for the Latest FOMC Announcement
Gold Latest - Price Action on Hold as Traders Wait for the Latest FOMC Announcement
2021-07-28 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR