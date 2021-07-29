News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Price Outlook - US Data Will Decide the Next Move in EUR/USD
2021-07-29 12:00:00
EURUSD Slow Trigger Reversal and USDCAD Yet to Detonate After Fed, Before US GDP
2021-07-29 03:00:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Jumps After Oil and Gas Inventory Drop Saps Covid Fears
2021-07-29 04:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-28 20:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is Bitcoin Taking the Shine Away From Gold?
2021-07-29 11:05:00
Gold Price Outlook Shifts Rosy Post FOMC, XAU/USD Eyeing US GDP Data Next
2021-07-29 02:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Strong, Breaks Above Resistance
2021-07-29 08:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
US Dollar Hits Monthly Low as Jobless Claims, Q2 GDP Disappoint

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: DXY EXTENDS SLIDE ON DISAPPOINTING JOBLESS CLAIMS, Q2 GDP REPORT

  • US Dollar remains under pressure following yesterday’s Fed rate decision
  • DXY Index hitting session lows as jobless claims, Q2 GDP data disappoint
  • Visit our Real Time Newspage for breaking market news and analysis!
The US Dollar continues to trade on its back foot with the broader DXY Index hitting fresh month-to-date lows this morning. US Dollar weakness gained quite a bit of momentum yesterday in wake of the Fed meeting and Chair Powell press conference, which detailed that the US economy is still a ways away from reaching the substantial progress goalpost.

This is being underscored by some disappointing data just crossing the wires on weekly jobless claims and second quarter GDP. Initial jobless claims and continuing claims both ticked higher and missed the consensus forecast. Headline GDP came in at 6.5% for Q2, which was below expectations of 8.4%.

DXY INDEX – US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (02 JUL TO 29 JUL 2021)

US Dollar Index Price Chart DXY

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The disappointing data in wake of the FOMC likely stands to keep downward pressure on the US Dollar and broader DXY Index. This potentially opens up the door for the DXY Index to extend its slide toward its 50-day simple moving average near the 91.50-price level. That said, there is high-impact event risk on the docket tomorrow with the release of core PCE data scheduled for 12:30 GMT.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

