Last week, EURGBP posted a reversal candle on the weekly time-frame at resistance arriving by way of a pair of varying angled trend-lines and highs created last year. Furthering along a weakening technical backdrop was the breaking of the channel extending higher from late May until late last week.

And adding yet another layer to the short set-up is the head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern very near triggering this morning. A 4-hr closing candlestick below 8954 is seen as confirmation of the pattern. The height of the H&S points to a measured move target of around 8860, however; the type of grinding channel that was formed from late May are often wiped out once the structure is broken. This implies a potential move down to around the 8800-mark.

Along the way towards the eventual target, support I’m watching comes in around 8920 and 8872. Should the trade trigger (doing so right now), the invalidation point is above the right shoulder high of 9005.

EURGBP Weekly Chart (reversals at resistance)

EURGBP Technical Outlook Points to Lower Prices

EURGBP 4-hr Chart (channel broken, H&S about to trigger)

EURGBP Technical Outlook Points to Lower Prices

***Updates will be provided on these ideas and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 9 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX