EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - US Data Will Decide the Next Move in EUR/USD
2021-07-29 12:00:00
EURUSD Slow Trigger Reversal and USDCAD Yet to Detonate After Fed, Before US GDP
2021-07-29 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Jumps After Oil and Gas Inventory Drop Saps Covid Fears
2021-07-29 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-28 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout
2021-07-29 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is Bitcoin Taking the Shine Away From Gold?
2021-07-29 11:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports
2021-07-29 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Strong, Breaks Above Resistance
2021-07-29 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout

Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points:

When I last looked at Gold prices a week ago, support had just started to play in from a confluent area on the chart, spanning from Fibonacci levels plotted around 1790-1796. As I had highlighted at the time, there was another piece of support at play considering the bigger-picture bull flag formation.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

After a week-plus of grind at that support, bulls sparked a strong topside move on the heels of yesterday’s FOMC rate decision, and given the backdrop, this is a situation that may have a bit more room to run. The resounding takeaway from yesterday’s FOMC meeting is that the Fed is in no form of hurry. And then taking this morning’s disappointing GDP print, it seems that there’s even less motivation for adjustment anytime soon.

This leaves some fairly open room on the economic calendar: The next big macro risk event is Jackson Hole, after which attention will shift to the September FOMC rate decision. Gold prices have already shown responsiveness after the FOMC rate decision, and this sets up the potential for a bullish breakout in Gold prices.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

Gold Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Bullish Breakout Potential

At this point, Gold prices are testing resistance inside of the 1833.66 Fibonacci level. That price also constitutes the six-week-high, as well as being the 50% marker of the June sell-off. Overtaking this level could be a key signal as a breach above the 50% retracement indicates a degree of nullification to the June sell-off, which was the worst monthly performance in the yellow metal since November of 2016.

A break above this level could be big for multiple reasons, key of which is the fact that the fresh six-week-high that would come about would also be a degree of nullification of that June sell-off.

Above current prices, the next big zone of resistance runs from 1853-1859, and along the way there’s a prior swing-low at 1843.90 that can function as a more short-term area of nearby resistance.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

