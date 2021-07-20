News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall of Worry Builds as Financial Markets Focus on Delta Variant - Market Minutes
2021-07-20 16:55:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pressing Hard on Big Support
2021-07-20 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: Covid Fogs OPEC+ Path, XAU Signals Mixed
2021-07-20 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bullish Drivers to Sputter in Q3
2021-07-19 22:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall of Worry Builds as Financial Markets Focus on Delta Variant - Market Minutes
2021-07-20 16:55:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & NDX Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out (Yet)
2021-07-20 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: GLD Rally Cut Short, Confluent Support Holds the Low
2021-07-20 18:30:00
Market Sentiment Poor: Gold, JPY May Climb Further on Risk Aversion | Webinar
2021-07-20 11:25:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-20 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Trending Lower, EUR/GBP Higher
2021-07-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall of Worry Builds as Financial Markets Focus on Delta Variant - Market Minutes
2021-07-20 16:55:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows
2021-07-19 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.07% Gold: -0.16% Silver: -1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/587c2kYiyQ
  • Trader confidence remains low, suggesting further gains for safe havens, with Gold and the Japanese Yen outperforming even the US Dollar. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/3zBLVZ2yBl https://t.co/nrL47MHskG
  • Gold Price Forecast: GLD Rally Cut Short, Confluent Support Holds the Low https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/07/20/gold-price-forecast-gld-rally-cut-short-confluent-support-holds-the-low.html $Gold $GLD $GC https://t.co/wafLLYynC8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.34%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 65.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bmfXAyEhEA
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.56% US 500: 1.42% FTSE 100: 0.20% Germany 30: 0.16% France 40: 0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8jTqeJabiZ
  • #Bitcoin Outlook: The #Crypto Shakeout– $BTCUSD Searches for Support - https://t.co/bvOWhQngqn https://t.co/tm8htSSdFZ
  • While the stock market and yields are seeing their relationship tighten up, the $DXY Dollar Index and Fed Fund implied rate hikes through next year are inverting. Given there is a panicked demand for havens, makes me skeptical of Dollar's run https://t.co/JrBIvyA5Rp
  • Nasdaq 100 catching a bid after testing the Fibo support looked at in this week's forecast I've got $NQ as a touch more constructive than $YM atm, and a bit more cautious on $ES https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/07/17/Dow-SP-500-and-Nasdaq-100-Forecasts-For-the-Week-Ahead.html https://t.co/zCu3iuaNrg
  • S&P 500 at a critical short-term juncture here. Yesterday's gap lower has now been closed with price action so far respecting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest bearish leg. Watching bond yields to gauge risk trends and appetite for stocks. $SPY $SPX #Trading https://t.co/QxIGX5M6F4
  • NY Fed accepts $848.1 billion in reverse repo operations $USD $DXY
Gold Price Forecast: GLD Rally Cut Short, Confluent Support Holds the Low

Gold Price Forecast: GLD Rally Cut Short, Confluent Support Holds the Low

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

  • Gold prices put in an evening star formation to finish last week, with the top of the formation showing at the 50% marker of the June sell-off.
  • That resistance reaction lasted through this week’s open, with price action dipping down for a test of support in the 1789-1796 zone.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

While June was the worst month for Gold prices since November of 2016, the month of July started off in a far different way, with half of that sell-off clawed back in the first half of the month. Prices in Gold caught resistance at the 50% retracement of the June sell-off on Thursday, July 15th. And on the following day, prices fell to close the week, making for an evening star formation on the Daily chart.

Such formations will often be approached with the aim of bearish reversals and given the prevailing backdrop, this can keep the door open for bears. As I had written in the last update on Gold a week ago, “longer-term perspectives may focus more heavily on the potential for bearish trends in Gold, looking for continuation of the move that showed up in June,”

To learn more about evening star formations, check out DailyFX Education

Gold Daily Price Chart: Evening Star

gold daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold: Bullish Perspective

For Gold bulls, a hold of the current support zone is key. The month of June was harsh but the pickup in July saw prices push back above the bull flag formation. That bull flag took about eight months to build and came fresh on the heels of last summer’s run, when Gold prices set a fresh all-time-high.

But from August through March, bears very much remained in charge, with buyers taking control in April and finally breaking above the formation in mid-May.

But life outside of the channel was brief, as prices fell back a month later after the FOMC tweaked the dot plot matrix, leading to that worst month in Gold since November of 2016.

But from the below Daily chart, you can see where the current support zone lines up with the top side of that bearish channel making up the bull flag, so there is a case to be made on the long side, as well.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Swoons in Risk-Off Trade. Will Markets Steady?
New Zealand Dollar Swoons in Risk-Off Trade. Will Markets Steady?
2021-07-20 07:09:00
USD, JPY Strengthen as Bitcoin Threatens a Break - Did Oil Just Top?
USD, JPY Strengthen as Bitcoin Threatens a Break - Did Oil Just Top?
2021-07-15 20:00:00
US Dollar Faces Day Two of Powell Testimony. Will It Hold Up?
US Dollar Faces Day Two of Powell Testimony. Will It Hold Up?
2021-07-15 07:03:00
US Dollar May Extend Upward as Powell Reiterates Policy Pivot
US Dollar May Extend Upward as Powell Reiterates Policy Pivot
2021-07-14 07:08:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish