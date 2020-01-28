New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen Outlook: NZD/JPY Uptrend at Risk?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
VIX Curve Inversion Does Not Bode Well For The S&P 500 - US Market Open
2020-01-27 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 Sink as Gold Prices Rally. Market Volatility Back?
2020-01-27 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains On Wuhan Virus, USD/JPY Nears Key Prop
2020-01-28 03:01:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver and Gold Prices Ripe for Retreat Ahead FOMC Outlook?
2020-01-28 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Brightens as Coronavirus Panic Spurs Volatility
2020-01-27 18:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Oil Slammed, S&P Futures Fall; Risk Aversion Runs on Coronavirus Fear
2020-01-27 14:36:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The New Zealand Dollar may fall against the Japanese #Yen after downside breakouts in $NZDJPY and an #NZD index. Fundamental catalysts include the #coronavirus, China PMI and the #Fed - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/daniel_dubrovsky/2020/01/28/New-Zealand-Dollar-Japanese-Yen-Outlook-NZDJPY-Uptrend-at-Risk.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/r1R2CfwJzF
  • My trading video for the upcomign session: 'S&P 500, Crude Oil, Yield Curve Tumble as Risk Aversion Aligns to Flu Fears' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/01/28/SP-500-Crude-Oil-Yield-Curve-Tumble-as-Risk-Aversion-Aligns-to-Flu-Fears.html https://t.co/Bcl3xX99ya
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.42%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 67.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VaZ5CnWGft
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/EdKF0XF8z0
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.41% France 40: 0.40% US 500: 0.39% Germany 30: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8BrsH6ji0L
  • $AUDJPY technical positioning hints prices may be on cusp of turning lower after a late-2019 bounce, recoupling with a dovish RBA policy outlook. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/z84Y0V0ZtH https://t.co/bmKUTN0PzJ
  • LIVE NOW! Analyst @ZabelinDimitri analyzes the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • The Indian Rupee 2020 outlook is bearish as India faces stagflation risk amid rising onion and crude oil prices. $USDINR may rise in the medium-term as the RBI defers hiking rates. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/lRrlZjjfLY https://t.co/IpCiS3VpyN
  • Heads up! My colleague @ZabelinDimitri will be discussing items such #coronavirus, #Brexit and the #BoE, #FOMC, consumer data and corporate earnings. Join him for a session starting in about 10min below! https://t.co/aMuRtLhWKe
  • LIVE IN 15 MIN: Analyst @ZabelinDimitri analyzes the cross-asset impact of geopolitical risks affecting markets in the week ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987?CHID=9&QPID=917720
New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen Outlook: NZD/JPY Uptrend at Risk?

New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen Outlook: NZD/JPY Uptrend at Risk?

2020-01-28 05:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen, NZD/JPY, Coronavirus - Talking Points

  • New Zealand Dollar may be vulnerable to extending losses against the Yen
  • Coronavirus fears, Chinese PMI and Fed rate decision carry sentiment risk
  • NZD index eyeing a downside breakout with NZD/JPY looking to follow it

New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen Fundamental Outlook

The “pro-risk” New Zealand Dollar has been succumbing to selling pressure as of late, particularly against the “anti-risk” Japanese Yen. Fears around the deadly coronavirus emanating from central China have caught investors off guard in thinner trading conditions. Stocks saw a synchronized decline across the world in Asia, Europe and North America. NZD/JPY thus had its worst day (-1.31%) since early August on Monday.

In the immediate sense, a sudden disruption in the world’s second-largest economy as the government restricts regional travel poses as a risk for future revenues. That the Wuhan Virus is also occurring during the Lunar New Year exacerbates this concern. Softer-than-expected Chinese manufacturing PMI could further dent market sentiment on Friday as the data will be reported during the outbreak’s growing momentum.

Down the road, fears around the coronavirus could be contained as governments step up efforts to prevent further outbreaks and a greater insight about mortality rates are known. The risk for sentiment is that a deepening selloff in equities triggers other sector vulnerabilities. These include corporate debt in the United States or uncertainty about future progress in trade talks during a presidential election year.

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve this week even though interest rates are expected to be unchanged. Investors are arguably focused on the central bank’s repo operations which have led to a swelling in its balance sheet. If plans of an unwinding of their liquidity-boosting efforts are expressed in further detail, that may be a trigger to further declines in the S&P 500. That would likely further pressure NZD/JPY lower.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for JPY in the first quarter?
Get My Guide

New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis

Using a majors-based New Zealand Dollar index to paint a broader technical picture, the currency may be at risk to weakness in the medium-term. This NZD index averages Kiwi Dollar’s performance against the US Dollar, Euro, British Pound and Japanese Yen. It appears to be on the verge of extending a downside breakout through rising support from October – red line on the chart below.

Majors-Based New Zealand Dollar Index - (NZD vs USD, EUR, GBP and JPY)

New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen Outlook: NZD/JPY Uptrend at Risk?

Chart Created Using TradingView

NZD/JPY – Technical Analysis

Focusing on NZD/JPY, the pair also broke under key rising support from last year. Prices took out the psychological barrier between 71.73 to 71.99. NZD/JPY’s drop on Monday paused on the January 8th lower wick at 71.24. A daily close under this price opens the door to reversing the key uptrend that took prices from 66.32 to 73.53 during August through December 2019.

From here, bearish continuation places the focus on the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 70.78. That level stands in the way towards former resistance which previously held at 69.68 to 70.03 – see chart below. Further declines then expose the November low at 68.88. Overturning the bearish technical warnings likely entails a push higher through 71.99 as prices potentially climb back above the rising trend line.

NZD/JPY Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen Outlook: NZD/JPY Uptrend at Risk?

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast Into 2020: AUD/USD, GBP/AUD, AUD/JPY
Australian Dollar Forecast Into 2020: AUD/USD, GBP/AUD, AUD/JPY
2019-12-20 22:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD and CAD/JPY After BoC
Canadian Dollar Outlook: NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD and CAD/JPY After BoC
2019-12-05 06:00:00
New Zealand Dollar May Rise as NZD/CAD Reverses 2019 Downtrend
New Zealand Dollar May Rise as NZD/CAD Reverses 2019 Downtrend
2019-11-22 06:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook Bearish on Yen Chart Breakout, Trade Wars
USD/JPY Outlook Bearish on Yen Chart Breakout, Trade Wars
2019-11-15 05:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.