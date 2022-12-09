Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: DXY Downtrend Still in Focus, Eyes on Falling Wedge

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Last S&P 500 and Dollar Volatility Charge of 2023 with FOMC, CPI and Much More
2022-12-09 22:00:24
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
2022-12-09 13:00:18
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Overcome by Recessionary Pressures Despite Several Fundamental Tailwinds
2022-12-09 10:58:47
WTI Tests Biden’s Price Range for SPR Refills after Yesterday’s Fresh Yearly Low
2022-12-08 12:09:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, DAX 40 and FTSE 100 Show Similar Setups Before Similar Event Risk
2022-12-08 19:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Prices at Risk as Retail Traders Go Long Once More
2022-12-07 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices and US Dollar Turn to PPI and Sentiment Data Before the Weekend
2022-12-09 00:00:00
Gold Builds Range But Fed Rate Decision and Recession Risk Adding Pressure
2022-12-07 19:30:20
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook – One Last US Data Drop Before CPI and FOMC Next Week
2022-12-09 13:00:18
What’s the Probability of an End of Week S&P 500 or GBPUSD Break?
2022-12-09 02:00:34
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Last S&P 500 and Dollar Volatility Charge of 2023 with FOMC, CPI and Much More
2022-12-09 22:00:24
Japanese Yen Struggles Against a US Dollar Finding Firmer Footing. Higher USD/JPY?
2022-12-08 04:30:00
More View More
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: DXY Downtrend Still in Focus, Eyes on Falling Wedge

Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: DXY Downtrend Still in Focus, Eyes on Falling Wedge

Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist

US Dollar, DXY Index, 2002 Highs, Rare Trend – Weekly Technical Outlook

  • The US Dollar gave up most of its gain from early last week
  • Near-term downtrend remains the focus, eyes on 200-day SMA
  • On the 4-hour chart, a Falling Wedge chart pattern is brewing

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

US Dollar Technical Forecast – Slightly Bearish

The US Dollar was mostly little changed this past week, but most notably, the Greenback struggled to hold onto gains accumulated on Monday and Tuesday. That could perhaps hint at what has been an evolving downtrend since the end of September. In fact, the US Dollar is heading for the worst quarter since the summer of 2010.

Losses have finally brought DXY to test and break under the long-term 200-day Simple Moving Average. Granted, follow-through has been feeling rather lackluster as prices struggle around the August low at 104.64. Not to mention, just below is the 103.41 – 103.93 zone that has its beginnings from the middle of June.

A confirmatory break under the latter could be a clear-cut tipping point for the US Dollar that opens the door to reversing what has been a generally strong year for the currency. Both the near-term 20- and 50-day SMAs remain pointed lower after the bearish Death Cross in November. These may come into play as key resistance in the event of a turn higher. Now, let us zoom in on the 4-hour chart for a better idea of what we could expect in the coming week.

DXY Daily Chart

DXY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

4-Hour Chart

A closer look at the 4-hour chart shows that DXY seems to be trading within the boundaries of a Falling Wedge chart formation. If the latter holds, we may continue seeing the US Dollar aim cautiously lower as the floor and ceiling guide the instrument downward.

However, a breakout higher could open the door to a reversal of the near-term downtrend. Key resistance seems to be the 23.6% Fibonacci extension at 106.15. Pushing above that would expose the November 21st high at 107.99. Immediate support appears to be 104.113. Under that would be the floor of the wedge before the 61.8% level at 103.16 comes into play.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or@ddubrovskyFXon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Fresh Five-Month Highs: Rising Wedge into the 200 DMA
Copper Fresh Five-Month Highs: Rising Wedge into the 200 DMA
2022-12-08 21:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Prices at Risk as Retail Traders Go Long Once More
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Prices at Risk as Retail Traders Go Long Once More
2022-12-07 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Remains Grim: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/THB
US Dollar Technical Outlook Remains Grim: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/THB
2022-12-05 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Strengthens Against US Dollar and Euro. Where to for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY?
Japanese Yen Strengthens Against US Dollar and Euro. Where to for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY?
2022-12-05 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Dec 9, 2022