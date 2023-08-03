USD/MXN Short-Term Rally Continues as US Treasury Yields Climb

 Skip to Content
Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

USD/MXN, JPY/MXN - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • USD/MXN bounces after posting a multi-year low.
  • Will demand for EM currency yield continue to boost the Mexican Peso?
One of the star FX performers over the last three years, the Mexican Peso is currently giving back a small part of its recent gains to a resurgent US dollar. The USD/MXN rate hit its lowest level in over seven years last Friday (16.63) before this week’s pick up in US Treasury yields gave the greenback a boost across the board. US Treasury yields are moving higher as fears of a recession fade, while the heavy upcoming supply schedule is giving US Treasury investors the backdrop to demand more yield for their money.

US 10-Year Treasury Yield Daily Chart – August 3, 2023

image1.png
The daily USD/MXN chart shows the pair has now broken above both the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages for the first time since mid-March. These two moving averages have been guiding the pair lower for around one year and a confirmed break above both may signal a slowdown, or an end, to the longer-dated move lower.

USD/MXN Daily Price Chart – August 3, 2023

image2.png

Another pair to show the strength of this rate-differential is JPY/MXN with the high-yielding Mexican Peso appreciating by over 50% (high to low) against the low-yielding Japanese Yen. While the Mexican central bank has been hiking rates ever higher, the Bank of Japan has left its borrowing rate at ultra-low levels in an effort to boost inflation. The widening interest rate differential between the two currencies has seen JPY/MXN on a one-way path over the last 3+ years. As long as the Bank of Japan stays put on monetary policy, JPY/MXN will struggle to break higher.

JPY/MXN Weekly Price Chart – August 3, 2023

image3.png

Charts via TradingView

What is your view on the Mexican Peso – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

