USD/CNH Technical Outlook: Short-Term Pullback to Continue?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
EUR/USD Rate Eyes August High Ahead of US Retail Sales Report
2022-11-13 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Hints at Higher Prices
2022-11-12 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Still Building Big-picture Base
2022-11-11 13:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, DAX Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-12 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Rally as US Inflation Surprises to the Downside
2022-11-10 21:08:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Looks Like Neither Inflation Hedge nor Safe Haven
2022-11-14 04:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
GBP Technical Forecast: Sterling Drivers Remain Limited Despite USD Boost
2022-11-12 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Boosted Against US Dollar on Soft US CPI. Has USD/JPY Broken Trend?
2022-11-14 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Bitcoin, FTX, G-20 Summit
2022-11-13 17:00:30
More View More
USD/CNH Technical Outlook: Short-Term Pullback to Continue?

USD/CNH Technical Outlook: Short-Term Pullback to Continue?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

USD, CNH, US Dollar, Chinese Yuan, USD/CNH - Technical Outlook:

  • USD/CNH has failed to break above major long-term resistance
  • The fall below key support is an indication that USD/CNH’s rally has stalled for now
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

USD/CNH SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST – NEUTRAL

The Chinese yuan’s rise above key resistance against the US Dollar seems like confirmation that downward pressure on the Chinese currency has faded in the interim.

USD/CNH 240-minutes Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

USD/CNH has fallen below quite a strong cushion at the October 27 low of 7.17, near the 200-period moving average on the 240-minute charts. It rebounded last week from this barrier but failed to cross above the mid-point of a slightly downward-sloping channel from the end of October (at about 7.25) –a path that was highlighted in the previous update. The bearish break has triggered a Double Top pattern (at the October and early-November highs), opening the way toward the October low of 7.01 (see chart above).

USD/CNH Monthly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

A month ago, I pointed out the risk of a pause in the USD/CNH bull run. At that time, the pair briefly rose above a major hurdle at 7.20, where the 2019 and 2020 highs coincided with the upper edge of a slightly upward-sloping channel from 2018 (see chart above). At the same time, negative divergence (rising price associated with stalling or weakening momentum) on the monthly, weekly, and daily charts indicated that the seven-month-long rally was showing signs of fatigue.

USD/CNH Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Zooming in on the daily charts, the floor at 7.01 is reinforced at the 89-day moving average (now at about 7.00), which hasn’t been broken since the USD/CNH rally began earlier this year. Hence, some sort of a rebound from around 7.00-7.01 wouldn’t be surprising. However, any such move could encounter stiff resistance marked by former support at 7.17. Still, upward momentum on longer-term charts, including the weekly and the monthly charts, remains strong (despite the recent drop in USD/CNH), so any retreat could be limited.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
US Dollar Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-13 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Is the USD/JPY Rally Done?
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Is the USD/JPY Rally Done?
2022-11-13 03:00:00
GBP Technical Forecast: Sterling Drivers Remain Limited Despite USD Boost
GBP Technical Forecast: Sterling Drivers Remain Limited Despite USD Boost
2022-11-12 21:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Hints at Higher Prices
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Hints at Higher Prices
2022-11-12 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CNH