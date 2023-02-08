 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-02-08 00:00:00
EURUSD Trend Reversal Stalls after Powell Remarks
2023-02-07 21:00:27
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Taking Advantage of Weaker USD, IEA Outlook & Supply Interruptions
2023-02-07 08:29:01
USD/CAD Rally Gathers Steam Following Wedge Breakout
2023-02-06 16:30:28
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Bulls Have Another Chance, Dollar Needs a New Foothold to Keep Climbing
2023-02-07 22:30:04
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Remain Weak, US Treasury Yields Test Multi-Week Highs
2023-02-07 10:30:39
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is the Upward Pressure Fading?
2023-02-06 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-02-08 00:00:00
GBP/USD Pierces Through Psychological 1.2000 Level. Further Downside Ahead?
2023-02-07 13:41:46
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-02-08 00:00:00
Dow Bulls Have Another Chance, Dollar Needs a New Foothold to Keep Climbing
2023-02-07 22:30:04
More View More
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Japanese Yen, Euro, British Pound – Price Action Setups:

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Daily Chart – Bullish Engulfing and Rising Wedge

The Australian Dollar is attempting to make a comeback against the US Dollar. AUD/USD broke under a bearish Rising Wedge chart formation on Monday. 24 hours later, the pair turned higher and left behind a Bullish Engulfing candlestick pattern. This is a sign that the bulls aren’t quite ready to give up just yet. Follow-through will be key in the remaining trading sessions this week. An upside push from here could maintain the bullish posture since November. Otherwise, confirming a breakout under the wedge would offer an increasingly bearish outlook.

AUD/USD Daily Chart – Bullish Engulfing and Rising Wedge

Chart Created in TradingView

USD/JPY Daily Chart – Trendline Breakout Hits a Snag

On Monday, the US Dollar closed at its highest against the Japanese Yen in about one month. That pushed USD/JPY further above a key falling trendline from October, opening the door to a broader reversal. But, the 50-day Simple Moving Average kicked in and held as resistance. That is undermining the breakout. A confirmatory push above the 50-day SMA would likely shift the focus back to the upside. Key support is around 127.98. As for resistance, the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 135.116 would be a key contender.

USD/JPY Daily Chart – Trendline Breakout Hits a Snag

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/USD Daily Chart – Rising Wedge Breakout and Doji

The US Dollar may be readying to extend gains against the Euro. That is because EUR/USD confirmed a breakout under a bearish Rising Wedge. Yet, on Tuesday prices left behind a Doji candlestick pattern. The latter is a sign of indecision. Upside follow-through after the Doji may undermine the wedge breakout, placing the focus on the floor of the wedge. It may hold as new resistance, pivoting prices lower. Extending losses places the focus on the January low at 1.0483.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart – Rising Wedge Breakout and Doji

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/USD Daily Chart – Double Top Neckline in Focus

The US Dollar is facing its next key test against the British Pound. After a few days of losses, GBP/USD finds itself sitting on the neckline of a bearish Double Top chart formation. Clearing this point, which seems to be sitting around 1.1951, would open the door to extending losses toward the 1.1639 – 1.1738 inflection zone. Getting there entails clearing the 100-day SMA, which may hold as support and maintain the upside focus. Pivoting higher from here on the other hand may open the door to revisiting the 1.2293 – 1.2444 resistance zone.

GBP/USD Daily Chart – Double Top Neckline in Focus

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or@ddubrovskyFXon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Is USD/JPY Building a Base?
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Is USD/JPY Building a Base?
2023-02-07 05:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Approaching Key Support
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Approaching Key Support
2023-02-07 02:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is the Upward Pressure Fading?
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Is the Upward Pressure Fading?
2023-02-06 07:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Short-term Setback
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Short-term Setback
2023-02-06 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 8, 2023