EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
News
EURUSD Shifts from Reversal to Range, Market Interest Growing While SPX Ebbs
2023-02-08 21:00:35
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-02-08 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
News
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
Brent Crude Oil Taking Advantage of Weaker USD, IEA Outlook & Supply Interruptions
2023-02-07 08:29:01
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
News
S&P 500 Tumbles with the Fed Fuelling the Rate Hike Heat. Will Wall Street Recover?
2023-02-09 01:30:00
Dow Bulls Have Another Chance, Dollar Needs a New Foothold to Keep Climbing
2023-02-07 22:30:04
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
News
Gold Rallies as Fed Chair Powell Sticks to Post FOMC Rhetoric
2023-02-08 12:00:29
Gold Price Hangs Tough as US Dollar Dominates Proceedings. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-02-08 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Cable Shaped by USD Factors
2023-02-08 08:58:47
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-02-08 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023
News
S&P 500 Winds Up Without a Clear Catalyst, Dollar Needs a Stronger Shove
2023-02-09 01:00:21
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Japan’s PM Reveals Prerequisite for New BoJ Head
2023-02-08 10:04:06
UK FTSE Technical Outlook: Scope to Rise Further

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

UK FTSE Index, UKK, FTSE 100 Index - Technical Outlook:

  • FTSE is attempting to break above crucial resistance.
  • Breadth market data and charts suggests that the index has scope to rise further.
  • Where is the index headed?

FTSE TECHNICAL FORECAST – BULLISH

Technical charts and breadth market data suggest that the UK FTSE 100 index may have scope to rise further in the coming weeks/months.

As of Wednesday, 90% of the members in the UK FTSE 100 index are above their respective 100-day moving averages (DMAs), not too far from 92% a week ago. Data from 2002 onwards suggests that when 92% of the members were above their respective 100-DMAs, the index has been up 63% of the time over the subsequent 60 days (see distribution plot of returns).

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using Python. The author does not guarantee the accuracy of the information. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Users of the information do so at their own risk.

On technical charts, the index, up over 18% from October, is attempting to break above crucial resistance at the 2018 highs of 7790-7805. A decisive break above could pave the way toward the upper edge of a rising channel from 2003 (now at about 8300).

FTSE INDEX Monthly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

A more bullish perspective would be the potential target of the reverse head & shoulders pattern (the left shoulder at the 2018 low, the head at the 2020 low, the right shoulder at the 2022 low) pointing to roughly 30% upside from current levels in coming months/years. In a way, it wouldn’t be surprising given that the index has been essentially sideways for the past two decades.

FTSE INDEX Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

As of now, the break of a series of resistance zones in recent weeks confirms that the trend is bullish. However, a negative divergence on the daily charts of the FTSE 100 index indicates that the rally is showing some signs of fatigue. A pause/minor retreat can’t be ruled out in the near term. There is quite strong support at the January low of 7708, which could contain the downside. Stronger support is at the November high of 7600.

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

FTSE 100
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 9, 2023