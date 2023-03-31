S&P 500, Euro Stoxx 50, UK FTSE: Breadth Indicators Point to Further Rise in the Indices

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Confronts Trendline Resistance, Threatens Breakout After Hot German CPI
2023-03-30 15:30:00
EUR/USD Hands Back Some Gains, German CPI Data In Focus
2023-03-29 09:37:26
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground as Mood Boosted by China PMI. Higher WTI?
2023-03-31 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Soft Fed Energy Report, Eyes on US Jobless Claims Next
2023-03-30 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Stick To Uptrend As Market Mulls US Rate Path
2023-03-30 10:00:13
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles as Risk-on Sentiment Returns
2023-03-29 15:40:43
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking UK News: UK Growth Revised Higher, GBP/USD Nears A Multi-Week High
2023-03-31 07:36:58
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Grinds Higher as US Data Releases Near
2023-03-30 08:35:12
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground as Mood Boosted by China PMI. Higher WTI?
2023-03-31 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Slips as US Dollar Recovers Along with Risk Assets. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-03-30 00:30:00
More View More
S&P 500, Euro Stoxx 50, UK FTSE: Breadth Indicators Point to Further Rise in the Indices

S&P 500, Euro Stoxx 50, UK FTSE: Breadth Indicators Point to Further Rise in the Indices

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

S&P 500, Euro Stoxx 50, UK FTSE 100 - Price Outlook:

  • 94% of the members in the S&P 500 index are above their respective 10-DMAs.
  • 98% of the members in the Euro Stoxx 50 index are above their respective 10-DMAs.
  • 91% of the members in the UK FTSE 100 index are above their respective 10-DMAs.
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Improving market breadth points to further gains in the S&P 500, the UK FTSE 100, and the Euro Stoxx 50 index in the coming weeks, at least based on their historical performance.

As of Thursday, 94% of the members in the S&P 500 index were above their respective 10-day moving averages (DMA), just as the index appears to be setting the stage for a meaningful rebound. Data from 1996 onwards suggests that when 93%-94% of the members were above their respective 10-DMAs, the index has been up 71% of the time over the subsequent 30 days (the distribution plot on the right panel; note a five-month gap is maintained between two readings).

Distribution plot of S&P 500 index returns

image1.png

Data Source: Bloomberg; Chart Created by Manish Jaradi in Python

As of Thursday, 98% of the members in the Euro Stoxx 50 index were above their respective 10-day moving averages. Data from 2002 onwards suggests that when 97%-98% of the members were above their respective 10-DMAs, the index has been up 61% of the time over the subsequent 30 days (the distribution plot on the right panel; note a five-month gap is maintained between two readings).

Distribution plot of Euro Stoxx 50 index returns

image2.png

Data Source: Bloomberg; Chart Created by Manish Jaradi in Python

As of Thursday, 91% of the members in the UK FTSE 100 index were above their respective 10-day moving averages. Data from 2002 onwards suggests that when 91%-92% of the members were above their respective 10-DMAs, the index has been up 69% of the time over the subsequent 30 days (the distribution plot on the right panel; note a five-month gap is maintained between two readings).

Distribution plot of UK FTSE 100 index returns

image3.png

Data Source: Bloomberg; Chart Created by Manish Jaradi in Python

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Price Action: Due for a Rebound?
Natural Gas Price Action: Due for a Rebound?
2023-03-31 03:30:00
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Medium-Term Downward Pressure is Fading
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Medium-Term Downward Pressure is Fading
2023-03-30 06:30:00
Australian Dollar Price Setup: Can AUD/USD Rise to 0.80?
Australian Dollar Price Setup: Can AUD/USD Rise to 0.80?
2023-03-30 03:30:00
Natural Gas Reinforces Support as Prices Attempt a Bullish Falling Wedge Breakout
Natural Gas Reinforces Support as Prices Attempt a Bullish Falling Wedge Breakout
2023-03-29 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
FTSE 100
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023
EU Stocks 50
Last updated: Mar 31, 2023