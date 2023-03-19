Natural Gas Price Technical Outlook: Falling Wedge Remains in Play on the 4-Hour

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Pushes Higher on ECB Rate Hike Commentary
2023-03-17 10:30:11
ECB Delivers 50bps Hike Despite Banking Sector Woes, EURUSD Indecisive
2023-03-16 13:44:38
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Powell
2023-03-19 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Face Competing Themes: Cooling Bank Volatility & Fed Policy Bets
2023-03-17 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Powell
2023-03-19 16:00:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
2023-03-16 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Powell
2023-03-19 16:00:00
Gold Prices Jump as Yields Slump, Sentiment Dismal as Bank Angst Lingers
2023-03-17 14:55:01
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Consolidates Above the 1.21 Handle
2023-03-17 09:02:16
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
2023-03-16 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
More View More
Natural Gas Price Technical Outlook: Falling Wedge Remains in Play on the 4-Hour

Natural Gas Price Technical Outlook: Falling Wedge Remains in Play on the 4-Hour

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Natural Gas, Falling Wedge, Week Ahead – Technical Update:

  • Natural gas fell 12.5% from last week’s high to the close
  • The broader downside trajectory remains in focus ahead
  • Falling Wedge chart pattern a key highlight on the 4-hour

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Weekly Chart – Prices Consolidate Around the March 2021 Low

Natural gas prices fell 3.8% last week, but if you measure from the high, it was closer to 12.5% as the heating commodity reversed intra-week gains. This price action continues to follow the broader bearish trajectory implied by the Head & Shoulders chart formation from late 2022. Looking back, natural gas was consolidating around the March 2021 low at 2.422. That has generally been the case since prices reached this point back in late January. Let us take a closer look at the daily and 4-hour charts to see what this week’s technical outlook looks like.

Weekly Chart – Prices Consolidate Around the March 2021 Low

Chart Created Using TradingView

Daily Chart – February 3rd Low in Focus

On the daily chart, natural gas fell to the February 3rd low at 2.341 last week. As prices were unable to clear this point, it was reinforced as key support. Confirming a downside breakout under this price would open the door to revisiting the February low (which is also the current 2023 low) at 1.967. Otherwise, in the event of a turn higher, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) remains as key resistance. Closing above this line exposes the March high at 3.02.

Daily Chart – February 3rd Low in Focus

Chart Created Using TradingView

4-Hour Chart – Falling Wedge Remains in Play

Zooming in on the 4-hour chart, we can see that natural gas continued trading within the boundaries of a bullish Falling Wedge chart formation. The immediate outlook remains bearish, following the downside trajectory of this pattern. That said, a confirmatory upside breakout would open the door to an increasingly short-term bullish perspective. That would place the focus on the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 2.622 followed by the 23.6% point at 2.777. Otherwise, extending lower places the focus on the February low.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide
 4-Hour Chart – Falling Wedge Remains in Play

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
2023-03-16 03:00:00
Natural Gas Prices Struggling at Support as a Falling Wedge Pattern Brews
Natural Gas Prices Struggling at Support as a Falling Wedge Pattern Brews
2023-03-15 23:00:00
Gold and Silver Outlook: SVB Collapse Pushes Retail Traders to Boost Downside Bets
Gold and Silver Outlook: SVB Collapse Pushes Retail Traders to Boost Downside Bets
2023-03-15 03:00:00
Natural Gas Technical Outlook: Prices Reverse 20% as Broader Bearish Bias Holds
Natural Gas Technical Outlook: Prices Reverse 20% as Broader Bearish Bias Holds
2023-03-12 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas