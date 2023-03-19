 メイン コンテンツへスキップ

EUR/USD
混合
最終更新: Mar 20, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

データ提供：
ニュース
ユーロ(EUR)の見通し：ECBの利上げスタンスに変化が見られるか？
2023-03-16 01:30:00
ユーロ見通し：ECB理事会を控えて
2023-03-13 02:30:00
原油 – 米国原油
弱気
最終更新: Mar 20, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

データ提供：
ニュース
原油価格見通し：相反する材料で方向感欠く展開。金融不安後退とタカ派傾斜の復活
2023-03-17 01:00:00
原油価格見通し：3カ月ぶりの安値。本日は一大消費国である中国の重要経済指標が発表
2023-03-15 01:22:20
ウォール街
混合
最終更新: Mar 20, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

データ提供：
ニュース
NYダウ・S&P 500の見通し：弱気継続、ボラティリティの上昇と個人トレーダーの買い持ち増加で
2023-03-16 03:00:00
NYダウ、ナスダック100まちまち、米SVB破綻の影響で大幅利上げ観測後退
2023-03-13 23:00:00
強気
最終更新: Mar 20, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

データ提供：
ニュース
金価格見通し：反発、金融不安への懸念くすぶる。金/ドルの行方は？
2023-03-17 03:00:00
金・銀価格のセンチメント見通し：SVB破綻で個人トレーダーは売り持ち増加
2023-03-15 03:00:00
GBP/USD
混合
最終更新: Mar 20, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

データ提供：
ニュース
英ポンド見通し：英雇用統計が発表。金融政策への影響は？
2023-03-15 02:50:00
GBP/USD IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、GBP/USD が 1.20の水準で取引きされた2月 28, 2023 18:00 GMT(グリニッジ標準時) 以降、初めてトレーダーは GBP/USD のネットショート を保有しています。
2023-03-10 16:23:00
USD/JPY
弱気
最終更新: Mar 20, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

データ提供：
ニュース
円相場見通し：米銀行株の下げ一服で、円は軟化
2023-03-14 23:00:00
ドル下落、FRBと米財務省が金融市場の安定化に動くも上値重い
2023-03-13 01:00:00
テクニカル分析で読む天然ガス価格見通し：4時間足の下降ウェッジに注目

テクニカル分析で読む天然ガス価格見通し：4時間足の下降ウェッジに注目

Daniel Dubrovsky, シニア・ストラテジスト

天然ガス、下降ウェッジ、今週の動き - テクニカル面のアップデート

  • 天然ガス価格は、終値ベースの先週高値から12.5％下落した
  • 長期的な見通しは引き続き下向き
  • 下降ウェッジのチャートパターンが4時間足で重要なポイントに

※本文は後ほど追加されます。

DailyFX はグローバルなFXマーケットに影響を与えるトレンドのテクニカル分析とニュースを提供します。

現在の相場

天然ガス
最終更新: Mar 20, 2023