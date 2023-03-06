Natural Gas Price Outlook: Best Week Since July Offers Near-Term Bullish View

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Update: EU PMI Miss Still Cause for Optimism
2023-03-03 13:06:01
US Dollar Bounces Back Again as the Fed and ECB Map Out Rate Hikes. Higher USD?
2023-03-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Chinese PMI’s & Weaker USD Offer a Lift for Crude Oil
2023-03-01 08:55:56
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Powell, NFPs, RBA, BoC, BoJ
2023-03-05 16:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Feb 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,173.00.
2023-03-03 17:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Powell, NFPs, RBA, BoC, BoJ
2023-03-05 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Renew Upside Rally, $1850 in Sight
2023-03-03 10:26:46
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Weekly Forecast: Pound Eyes UK GDP Alongside US NFP
2023-03-04 02:00:24
GBP Price Forecast: GBP/USD May Struggle to Push Noticeably Higher
2023-03-03 11:30:56
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Firms Ahead of Powell and BoJ as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-03-06 01:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-03 04:00:00
More View More
Natural Gas Price Outlook: Best Week Since July Offers Near-Term Bullish View

Natural Gas Price Outlook: Best Week Since July Offers Near-Term Bullish View

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Natural Gas, Strongest Weekly Rally Since Mid-July – Technical Update:

  • Natural gas prices rallied the most since July last week
  • This continues to offer a near-term bullish perspective
  • It remains difficult to overturn the broader bearish view

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Weekly Chart – Best Week Since July

Natural gas prices soared 18.09% last week, marking the best 5-day performance since the middle of July. Prices were unable to hold a close under the March 2021 low at 2.422 in recent weeks as the heating commodity found support. Now, on the weekly chart below, prices have turned higher toward the December 2021 low at 3.536. This price could hold as resistance, establishing an inflection point. Despite the near-term shift, the broader technical focus remains bearish.

Weekly Chart – Best Week Since July

Chart Created Using TradingView

Daily Chart – Eyes on the 50-Day SMA

On the daily chart, natural gas has confirmed a breakout above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Now, prices are quickly approaching the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 3.2973 as well as the 50-day SMA. This will be a key area to watch in the week ahead. If resistance is reinforced, this could open the door to a turn lower toward the February low at 1.967. Otherwise, clearing resistance exposes the 38.2% level at 4.1203 before the long-term falling trendline from August comes into focus.

Daily Chart – Eyes on the 50-Day SMA

Chart Created Using TradingView

4-Hour Chart – Rising Wedge Still in Play

Zooming in on the 4-hour chart for a better near-term picture, natural gas continues to trade within the boundaries of a bearish Rising Wedge chart formation. The immediate technical bias continues to favor the upside so long as the commodity remains within the wedge. Still, in the event of a downside breakout, this could open the door to resuming the downtrend from late January that lasted until the latter half of February. If not, the January 24th peak at 3.595 could soon be in sight.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

4-Hour Chart – Rising Wedge Still in Play

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-03-03 04:00:00
Natural Gas Prices Stuck at Resistance as Momentum Fades, Will Prices Turn?
Natural Gas Prices Stuck at Resistance as Momentum Fades, Will Prices Turn?
2023-03-03 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-03-02 04:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: A Turnaround on the Cards?
Gold Technical Outlook: A Turnaround on the Cards?
2023-03-01 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas
Last updated: Mar 6, 2023