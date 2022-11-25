 Skip to Content
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-25 15:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Advances on German GDP and ECB Speakers
2022-11-25 10:28:46
News
Crude Oil (WTI) Whipsaws Around Key Level as Fundamental Drivers Clash
2022-11-25 09:15:27
Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap
2022-11-24 08:58:08
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI's
2022-11-23 16:41:49
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Solidifies Around Key Zone of Technical Support
2022-11-25 21:59:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Range Play
2022-11-24 07:30:00
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-25 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Erases Policy Error Losses
2022-11-25 12:00:21
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-25 15:00:00
USD/JPY Rallies as the Dollar Index Arrests a Three-Day Slide
2022-11-25 13:31:26
Gold (XAU/USD) Solidifies Around Key Zone of Technical Support

Gold (XAU/USD) Solidifies Around Key Zone of Technical Support

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Gold Weekly Technical Outlook: Neutral

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Discover all you need to know about Gold
Get My Guide

What’s Driving Gold Prices?

Gold futures have surrendered a portion of November gains after bulls retreated from a significant zone of technical resistance last week. As the strong recovery from the October low loses steam, a strong barrier of support and resistance continues to form around the key psychological level of $1,750.

With a formation of a dragonfly doji candle on the weekly chart suggestive of indecision, XAU/USD could be looking for a fresh catalyst to drive momentum next week.

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As investors continue to focus on monetary policy and recession risks, next week’s economic agenda could assist in driving the safe-haven assets’ next move. Although data releases next week include US GDP, ISM and employment, Wednesday’s Core PCE (personal consumption expenditure) print could pose the biggest threat to the yellow metal.

Contractionary Monetary Policy: What is it and How Does it Work?

After the recent FOMC meeting minutes raised the probability of a 50bps rate hike in December, the Federal Reserves (Fed) preferred measure of inflation could indicate whether price pressures are responding to higher interest rates.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis

While gold futures settle around $1,750, the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 2008 – 2020 move lies just above at $1,756.9. A move higher and a retest of the current monthly high at $1,791.8 could open the door for the 50-week MA (moving average) providing additional resistance around $1,808.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

If gold prices fail to hold above $1,750, a move below $1,734 and a break of $1,716.8 (78.6% Fib retracement of the 2022 move) could drive XAU/USD back towards $1,700.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Fibonacci

New to Fibonacci? We've got you covered.

Start Course

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

