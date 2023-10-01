 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Oct 2, 2023
News
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01
EUR/USD Gets a Reprieve with the Dollar on Offer Today
2023-09-28
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Oct 2, 2023
News
Crude Oil Q4 Technical Forecast: How High Can it Go?
2023-09-30
US Crude Prices Close In On $100 As Markets Fret Tighter Supply
2023-09-28
Wall Street
Bearish
Oct 2, 2023
News
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26
Gold
Mixed
Oct 2, 2023
News
Gold Prices Collapse the Most Since June 2021 Last Week, Retail Bets Aggressively Long
2023-10-01
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01
GBP/USD
Mixed
Oct 2, 2023
News
Financial Markets in Q4: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Crude Oil, Stocks
2023-10-01
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rallies on Positive UK GDP Report
2023-09-29
USD/JPY
Bullish
Oct 2, 2023
News
Asia Day Ahead: Gold at March 2023 low, USD/JPY Hovers Below Key 150.00 Level
2023-09-29
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Breakout as FX Intervention Risks Grow
2023-09-28
Gold Prices Collapse the Most Since June 2021 Last Week, Retail Bets Aggressively Long

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Gold, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Update

  • Gold prices fell the most last week since June 2021
  • And now, 85% of retail traders (IGCS) are net-long
  • Overall, things are not looking great for XAU/USD
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Gold prices sank about 4 percent last week. To give some context, we have not seen this kind of performance since June 2021. Meanwhile, retail traders continue to increase their upside exposure in XAU/USD. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which frequently worked as a contrarian indicator. As such, things may not be looking too good for gold as the new week begins.

Gold Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that a strong majority of 85% of retail traders are net-long XAU/USD. Since they are overwhelmingly biased to the upside, this continues to hint that prices may fall down the road. This is as upside exposure increased by 4.9% from last Thursday through Friday and 34% compared to one week ago from last Friday. With that in mind, the combination of overall exposure and recent changes produces a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Mixed
Gold Client Positioning

XAU/USD Daily Chart

On the daily chart, gold prices have continued to make further downside progress after confirming a breakout under the rising trendline from February. Now, a bearish Death Cross between the 50- and 200-day Moving Average has recently formed, further underscoring a bearish technical bias.

Now, prices are facing the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement level of 1848.37. A breakout lower exposes the February low of 1804.78 before the 78.6% level of 1714.83 comes into focus. Otherwise, a turn higher places the focus on the 1884.89 inflection point.

Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
 image2.png

Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

