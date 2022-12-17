 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Tumble Versus EURUSD Breakout: What Can Holiday Liquidity Achieve This Week?
2022-12-17 03:45:16
Dollar Outlook Still Carries Important Event Risk and Technical Pressure
2022-12-16 21:00:22
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Caught in ECB Maelstrom After Rate Hikes and Hawkishness Prevails
2022-12-16 04:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: Oil Bounces from Fibonacci Support
2022-12-13 21:15:35
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-12-16 15:30:07
Gold and Dow Jones Sink After ECB Spooked Markets, XAU/USD Reversal in Motion?
2022-12-16 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD Remains Bearish Biased, Where to?
2022-12-17 07:00:00
Gold and Dow Jones Sink After ECB Spooked Markets, XAU/USD Reversal in Motion?
2022-12-16 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast – GBP Pummeled by BoE Rate Split and Strikes
2022-12-17 02:00:00
GBP/USD Still Struggling As Data Stoke UK Recession Fears
2022-12-16 11:30:24
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Still Carries Important Event Risk and Technical Pressure
2022-12-16 21:00:22
Japanese Yen Eyes Support After Fed Failed Convincing Markets About Rate Outlook
2022-12-15 00:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Outlook for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD Remains Bearish Biased, Where to?

Gold Price Outlook for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD Remains Bearish Biased, Where to?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

Gold Fundamental Forecast – Slightly Bearish

  • Gold prices left mostly flat last week despite slew of event risk
  • Broader fundamental landscape likely remains bearish ahead
  • XAU/USD is showing increasing technical signs of reversing

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

After 5 days of volatility, gold prices finished last week relatively flat as XAU/USD fell 0.25%. There was a lot to digest for the yellow metal including a US CPI report, the Federal Reserve, Fedspeak and even the European Central Bank. All of these could have a lasting impact on gold as we wrap up the last couple of weeks of 2022.

The latest US inflation report surprised lower, underscoring the peak Fed hawkishness narrative. But, the largest component of the CPI index continued higher, leaving concerns about sticky prices down the road. Meanwhile, the Fed slowed the pace of tightening, raising rates by 50-basis points last week, down from the aggressive 75-bps pace seen earlier this year.

But, the central bank continued to highlight that more work needs to be done. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Friday that the central bank is ‘far away’ from its price-stability goal. A closer look revealed that the market remains more dovish than what the Fed is projecting for interest rates ahead. While perhaps not a risk for gold in the immediate week ahead, it presents future volatility risk.

Lastly, the ECB surprised traders with a more hawkish stance than anticipated. Anti-fiat gold prices are the most vulnerable when central banks around the world are collectively tightening. That is why it has been such a dismal year for gold and will likely continue to be a threat for XAU/USD. Next week, all eyes turn to the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, core PCE. A softer outcome may boost the yellow metal, but meaningful upside progress could be lacking until the tightening narrative changes.

Gold Versus the US Dollar

Gold Versus the US Dollar

Chart Created in TradingView

Gold Technical Forecast – Slightly Bearish

From a technical perspective, gold seems to be showing more and more signs of early reversal warnings. Last week, XAU/USD broke under a bearish Rising Wedge chart formation. Follow-through was lacking though. Negative RSI divergence has been present, showing that upside momentum has been fading. On top of this, a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern formed.

Further downside confirmation may open the door to reversing gains since November. That would place the focus on the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The latter could reinstate the near-term upside focus. Otherwise, key resistance is the December 13th high at 1824. Breaking above that price exposes the June peak at 1879.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

XAU/USD Daily Chart

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar Outlook Still Carries Important Event Risk and Technical Pressure
Dollar Outlook Still Carries Important Event Risk and Technical Pressure
2022-12-16 21:00:22
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Not Out of the Woods
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Not Out of the Woods
2022-12-16 02:00:00
Pivot Point Strategies for Forex Traders
Pivot Point Strategies for Forex Traders
2022-12-14 12:00:00
Japanese Yen at a Crossroads as Bearishness Fades in EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
Japanese Yen at a Crossroads as Bearishness Fades in EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2022-12-13 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed