 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Holds Firm as ECB Meeting Comes into Focus
2022-10-21 11:30:21
EUR/USD Rebound Fizzles Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2022-10-21 00:30:05
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Gains but Remains in Tough Spot, USD/CAD Rejected at Key Support
2022-10-20 17:30:51
Crude Oil Update: WTI Rises on Surprising Inventory Drawdown Ahead of OPEC Cuts
2022-10-20 11:28:43
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
2022-10-20 20:30:00
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Technicals Hint at Potential Upside but Dollar Strength May Cap Gains
2022-10-21 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Looks Grim as the Weekend Nears, Eyes on Fed’s Williams and Evans
2022-10-21 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Increased GBP Volatility as Tory MPs Decide on a New Leader
2022-10-21 16:00:00
US Dollar Edges Higher Along with Treasury Yields as USD/JPY Scopes 150+
2022-10-21 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Week Ten
2022-10-21 14:30:31
US Dollar (USD) Primed for the Next Move Higher as US Treasury Yields Rally
2022-10-21 10:00:00
More View more
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Technicals Hint at Potential Upside but Dollar Strength May Cap Gains

Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Technicals Hint at Potential Upside but Dollar Strength May Cap Gains

Zain Vawda, Analyst

XAU/USD and XAG/USD Talking Points:

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold and Silver Outlook

Gold looked on course for a second week of losses before a late rally on Friday saw the precious metal look set to post a doji candle close on the weekly timeframe. The continued hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers coupled with Fed Funds peak rate now seen at 5% in comparison to 4,75% a week ago have added to the dollar’s rise as the resurgent dollar and rising yields continued to halt upside rallies. The precious metal is down more than 20% since its March high. Given inflation is still rampant and more rate hikes lie ahead there is every chance that a new YTD low could be in store for the precious metal as well as silver.

XAU/USD Technical Outlook

XAU/USD D Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Chart Description automatically generated

Looking at the bigger picture, the overall downtrend on gold remains intact. Since price formed a double-top pattern on October 4 around the $1730 price level there has been an aggressive decline toward the YTD low around $1614. On Friday price tapped $1617, coming within a whisker of the YTD low before an aggressive bounce saw price rally $20 to the upside.

On the daily chart above the MA’s are some distance away from current price. A bullish daily candle close coupled with a weak dollar in the early part of the week could see price retest the 20-SMA while a break higher could see price rally toward the 50-SMA which rests around the $1685-$1690 area. Price seems to have printed a double bottom formation as well which could lead to a sustained upside rally next week before the Fed meet on November 2nd.

XAU/USD Four-Hour Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

The 4H chart provides further credence to a potential rally in the early part of the week as we have broken out of the falling wedge pattern. A rally toward the 100-SMA which lines up with the $1675 area on the 4H chart may be a possibility.

Trading the Falling Wedge Pattern

XAG/USD Technical Outlook

XAG/USD Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

From a technical perspective, the weekly candlestick looks set to close as a bullish inside bar which would hint at a push higher next week. The daily chart seems to support further upside as well, as price has formed a double-bottom pattern. However there remains a lot of technical hurdles for silver to clear just above current price which may cap any potential gains moving forward. We have resistance around the $19 level while we also have the 20, 50 and 100-SMA resting between the $19-$20 price area. Given the confluence prevalent at these levels, a sustained break above the $20 area is needed if price is to push higher.

Alternatively, a break back below the ascending trendline and the $18.00 psychological level may open up a retest of the YTD low. Should this occur there is every chance price may print a new YTD low.

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% -3% -3%
Weekly 2% 6% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Resources For Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicators for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Week Ten
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Week Ten
2022-10-21 14:30:31
Bond Market in a Free Fall, Price Action Signaling Low May Be Near
Bond Market in a Free Fall, Price Action Signaling Low May Be Near
2022-10-21 13:05:36
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index Technical Outlook: Is the Down Trend Over?
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index Technical Outlook: Is the Down Trend Over?
2022-10-21 03:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Consolidation Continues as USD/JPY Breaks Above 150
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Consolidation Continues as USD/JPY Breaks Above 150
2022-10-20 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Silver
Bullish