EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow and S&P 500 Breakout Collapses But Dollar Holds Onto Losses with Powell Ahead
2023-01-09 23:30:00
2023-01-09 23:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Softening U.S. Inflation Potential Pillars Euro
2023-01-09 09:02:31
2023-01-09 09:02:31
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USDCAD Breaks Lower as Rate Forecasts Shift Out of Fed's Favor
2023-01-09 20:00:12
2023-01-09 20:00:12
Crude Oil Price Steadies the Ship Despite the Fed Staying on Course. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-09 02:00:00
2023-01-09 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow and S&P 500 Breakout Collapses But Dollar Holds Onto Losses with Powell Ahead
2023-01-09 23:30:00
2023-01-09 23:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, US CPI
2023-01-08 14:00:00
2023-01-08 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: Retail Traders Increase Short Bets as CPI Nears
2023-01-10 00:00:00
2023-01-10 00:00:00
Gold, Silver Technical Forecast: Gold's Rapid Rise Meets Resistance, Silver Cools
2023-01-09 12:30:10
2023-01-09 12:30:10
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Update: GBP/USD Rallies on US Dollar Weakness
2023-01-09 10:30:00
2023-01-09 10:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, US CPI
2023-01-08 14:00:00
2023-01-08 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Mixed Bag for Japanese Yen Technicals
2023-01-08 08:00:41
2023-01-08 08:00:41
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
2023-01-06 13:45:20
More View More
Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

Gold, Silver, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Commodities Update

  • Gold, silver prices maintain upside focus before CPI
  • Retail traders continue building downside exposure
  • What are key technical levels to watch ahead?

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Gold prices, and to a lesser extent silver, have been focusing on the upside in recent weeks as traders increasingly looked to a less hawkish Federal Reserve in the medium term. Now, all eyes this week turn to December’s US CPI report. Recently, softer average hourly earnings and disappointing ISM services data likely helped set a softer expectation for the inflation data.

Looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail traders have been responding by increasingly selling gold and silver. IGCS tends to function as a contrarian indicator. As such, if this trend in positioning continues, further gains might be in store for precious metals. Let us take a closer look.

Gold Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 60% of retail traders are net-long gold. Since most traders are still biased to the upside, this hints prices may fall. But, downside exposure has increased by 12.59% and 35.74% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in positioning hint that prices may extend recent gains.

Gold Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Gold prices have reached the key 1879 – 1869 resistance zone which was established back in June 2022. Clearing this range would open the door to extending the uptrend since November. But, negative RSI divergence shows that upside momentum is fading. That can at times precede a turn lower. Keep a close eye on the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). These could reinstate the upside focus.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
image2.png

Chart Created in Trading View

Silver Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 74.4% of retail traders are net-long Silver. Since most of them are net-long, this hints prices may fall. But, downside bets have increased by 4.64% and 6.87% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. These recent changes hint that prices may push higher ahead.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Silver Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

XAG/USD Daily Chart

Silver continues to consolidate just under the 78.6% Fibonacci extension level at 24.272. Negative RSI divergence is present, hinting that a turn lower could be in the cards. Such an outcome would place the focus on the 50-day SMA. The latter could reinstate the upside focus. Otherwise, extending gains exposes the 100% Fibonacci extension at 25.275.

XAG/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

