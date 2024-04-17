​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Remain Under Pressure

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains as Powell Turns Hawkish; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-16 20:30:00
US Dollar Playbook: Technical Setups for EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2024-04-16 11:50:49
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Gold, WTI Crude Oil, S&P 500
2024-04-15 16:30:00
Oil Price Update: Israeli Troops Withdraw from the South, Peace Talks Underway
2024-04-08 11:04:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​Dow, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 Under Pressure as Geopolitical Tensions Rise​​​​​
2024-04-16 10:00:03
​​​​​Dow, CAC40 and Nikkei 225 Begin to Push Higher
2024-04-09 10:00:28
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mastering Strategies to Trade Gold and Silver: Insights on Precious Metals
2024-04-17 01:15:00
Gold Remains at Elevated Levels Amid Ongoing Geopolitical Uncertainty
2024-04-16 15:03:22
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Inflation Surprise: CPI Drops Less Than Expected, Boosting GBP
2024-04-17 07:30:24
US Dollar Gains as Powell Turns Hawkish; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-16 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains as Powell Turns Hawkish; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-16 20:30:00
Why Major Currencies and Gold are Safe Havens in Times of Crisis
2024-04-16 13:30:33
More View More
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Remain Under Pressure

​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Remain Under Pressure

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Nasdaq 100 Daily Prices, Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 on track for fourth day of losses

​​The FTSE 100 remains under pressure due to heightened tensions in the Middle East and weighs on its February-to-April uptrend line at 7,802. A fall through it and Monday’s 7,794 low would have the 7,786 mid-March high in its sights. Further potential support can be spotted between the 7,750 to 7,710 February highs.

​Minor resistance sits at the early April 7,856 low.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Download our complimentary Q2 Equity Forecasts below:

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

DAX 40 on track for seventh day of losses

​The DAX 40 slid to a five-week low at 17,711 on Tuesday amid the Iran/Israel conflict, close to the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 17,686 which may offer support. If not, the 7 March low at 17,619 may do so. ​Minor resistance can be found at Friday’s 17,831 low.

For the bulls to even short-term be in control a bullish reversal and rise above Tuesday’s high at 17,903 needs to be seen.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

See how Client Sentiment can help you make a more informed trading decision

Germany 40 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% -2% -3%
Weekly 21% -14% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 trades at near two-month lows

​The Nasdaq 100’s sharp fall to 17,630 on Monday, despite a minor bounce on Tuesday, is being followed by a slip toward the 17,600 area amid comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that rates need to stay higher for longer as US inflation remains sticky. ​Another possible downside target is the 17,477 mid-February low.

​Resistance sits in the 17,762 to 17,790 area which consists of the late February and mid-March lows.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Risk Assets Under Pressure From Growing Middle East Tensions
Risk Assets Under Pressure From Growing Middle East Tensions
2024-04-16 15:00:46
​​​​​Dow, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 Under Pressure as Geopolitical Tensions Rise​​​​​
​​​​​Dow, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 Under Pressure as Geopolitical Tensions Rise​​​​​
2024-04-16 10:00:03
Risk Sentiment Improves Despite Major Geopolitical Uncertainty: Gold, USD, SPX
Risk Sentiment Improves Despite Major Geopolitical Uncertainty: Gold, USD, SPX
2024-04-15 15:30:56
US Dollar, Gold on the Move Ahead of a UK Data-Focused Week
US Dollar, Gold on the Move Ahead of a UK Data-Focused Week
2024-04-12 15:00:07
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
FTSE 100
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024