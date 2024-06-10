FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 drop on European elections shift to the right and French snap election

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro, CAC 40 Sink on French Snap Election Call; EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2024-06-10 07:52:27
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 30, 2024 13:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-06-07 16:23:31
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
2024-06-06 10:33:47
Dow and CAC40 struggle to hold gains, while Nasdaq 100 in stronger form
2024-06-04 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Struggling to Push Higher, UST 2Yr Yields Remain Elevated
2024-06-10 14:03:44
Markets Week Ahead: Fed, BoJ Rate Decisions, Nasdaq, Gold, Bitcoin
2024-06-08 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: UK Jobs, Growth Data Considered in a Busy US-Focused Week
2024-06-10 10:21:44
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2024-06-06 07:59:13
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Below 156.00 on US Dollar Weakness, US Jobs Data Remains Key
2024-06-04 07:55:49
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
2024-05-31 08:01:40
More View More
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 drop on European elections shift to the right and French snap election

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 drop on European elections shift to the right and French snap election

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Major Indices Technical Analysis

  • FTSE 100 dragged down by European peers
  • DAX 40 drops to one-week low on European election result
  • CAC 40 drops to four-month low on snap French election
  • Get a hold of our FX trading starter pack where you will uncover the fundamentals of the forex market, learn how to trade around high impact news events/data and how to incorporate an index trading strategy to the forex market:
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
FX Trading Starter Pack
Get My Guides

FTSE 100 dragged down by European peers

The FTSE 100 dropped to 8,172 as it was dragged down by weaker European markets as European elections showed a significant shift to the right. The index recovered quickly, though, and traded back around Friday’s close at 8,222.

A now less likely fall through Monday’s intraday low at 8,172 would lead to the late May low at 8,138 being revisited whereas a rise above Friday’s high at 8,306 is needed, for a bullish reversal to gain traction and for the 8,364 early June high to be back in the picture.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime - produced by Axel Rudolph

DAX 40 drops to one-week low on European election result

The DAX 40 revisited its early June low at 18,361 as the right wing Alternative für Deutschland (AFD) party came second in Germany and France’s President Emmanuel Macron called snap legislative elections. While this low and the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 18,346 underpin, a recovery rally may well take place in the course of this week with the early June high at 18,578 representing a possible upside target.

Failure at 18,361 would put the 18,238 late April high on the map, though.

DAX Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime - produced by Axel Rudolph

CAC 40 drops to four-month low on French snap election

The French CAC 40 index intraday dropped to 7,773 on Monday morning as President Macron called a snap legislative election in the wake of his party being trumped by the far right at the European elections, leading to fears about the far right taking power in France.

The index rapidly managed to heave itself back above its 7,852 mid-April low, though, and may try to engage resistance at 7,898 to 7,914. It is made up of the late February, March, mid-April and early to late May as well as early June lows and as such is expected to cap on Monday.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime - produced by Axel Rudolph

Take a step back to consider what is working in your trading approach and what isn't. The psychological element of trading cannot be overemphasised and warrants plenty of self reflection:

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Will the Massive NFP Surprise Influence Fed Thinking ahead of FOMC?
Will the Massive NFP Surprise Influence Fed Thinking ahead of FOMC?
2024-06-07 17:00:10
AUD, CAD Technical Update: NFP Data Provides Plenty of Volatility
AUD, CAD Technical Update: NFP Data Provides Plenty of Volatility
2024-06-07 15:30:46
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 await US Non-Farm Payrolls report
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 await US Non-Farm Payrolls report
2024-06-07 11:00:23
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
2024-06-06 10:33:47
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Bearish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
FTSE 100
Bullish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024
France 40
Bearish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Jun 10, 2024