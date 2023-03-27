 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends and Ranges Intact for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-03-27 01:00:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Dovish FOMC Statement Propels EURUSD Higher
2023-03-23 08:56:01
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Knocked Back By Shock Inventory Build As Fed Looms
2023-03-22 11:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Extend Recovery as Banking Sector Jitters Fade
2023-03-21 16:10:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Cool Slightly After Fed’s Dovish Hike Puts $2000 Back in Play
2023-03-24 11:30:05
Gold Gains After Fed’s Dovish Hike Reinforces Bullish Trend, Breakout in Play
2023-03-23 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Bullish Trend is Intact but Slowing Down
2023-03-24 09:30:39
BoE Raise Rates by 25bps, Expecting Inflation to Cool, GBP Edged Higher
2023-03-23 12:32:06
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setup: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY
2023-03-27 03:00:00
USD/JPY Eyeing a Break of the 130.000 Handle Following Mixed Inflation Data
2023-03-24 08:12:02
More View More
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends and Ranges Intact for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?

Euro Technical Outlook – Trends and Ranges Intact for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, US Dollar, Trend, Momentum, Bollinger Bands - Talking points

  • EUR/USD enduring trend survived a downside test but might be pausing
  • EUR/CHF is still in the range and appears to have settled in for the time being
  • There might be a bullish case for Euro. Will EUR/USD resume the ascension?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD remains in an ascending trend channel after challenging the lower bound earlier this month ahead of the collapse of SVB Financial. An event that sent markets into a tailspin.

It tried to have another look lower post-collapse, but the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) appears to have lent some support just below that ascending trendline. These two lines may continue to provide support, currently in the 1.0620 – 1.0640 vicinity.

Below there, is another ascending trendline which is in amongst a series of recent lows and might provide a support zone in the 1.0515 -1.0535 area.

As the US Dollar came under pressure last week, EUR/USD scampered to a high of 1.0930, which was just below two breakpoints at 1.0936 and 1.0945. These levels could offer resistance ahead of the 12-month peak at 1.1033.

The recent rally broke above the upper band of the 21-day SMA-based Bollinger Band. On Friday, it closed back inside the band and that might signal a pause in the bullish run or a potential reversal.

At the least, the widening of the bands themselves could be suggestive of increasing volatility.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide
 image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/CHF TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/CHF has been caught within a 0.9700 – 1.0100 range for five months. In this time it has narrowly broke above resistance and below support levels.

These false breaks may confirm the challenging range trading environment seen across several asset classes.

Further evidence of the range trading environment shows that 10-, 21-, 55-, 100- and 200-day SMAs are all within 0.9835 and 0.9930 with the price hovering near the middle of this range.

The bigger picture reveals that the price remains in an ascending trend channel. The lower band of this channel currently coincides with the previous lows in the 09.9706 – 0.9723 area and may provide support.

On the topside, the prior peaks of 0.9998, 1.0042, 1.0069 and 1.0097 might offer resistance. The latter is just above potential breakpoint resistance at 1.0089.

image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Action Setup: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setup: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY
2023-03-27 03:00:00
Natural Gas Price Technical Outlook: Falling Wedge Remains in Play on the 4-Hour
Natural Gas Price Technical Outlook: Falling Wedge Remains in Play on the 4-Hour
2023-03-19 23:00:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
2023-03-16 03:00:00
Natural Gas Prices Struggling at Support as a Falling Wedge Pattern Brews
Natural Gas Prices Struggling at Support as a Falling Wedge Pattern Brews
2023-03-15 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023
EUR/CHF
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 27, 2023