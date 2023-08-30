British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Nearing Key Pivot Points?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro’s Downside Cushioned Ahead of Euro Area CPI, US PCE: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Action
2023-08-30 06:29:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Struggles Continue, EUR/JPY Eyes a Fresh Multi-Year High
2023-08-29 12:30:21
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
More Pain Ahead for Crude Oil? Is the Rebound Over in Natural Gas?
2023-08-29 06:30:00
De-risking ahead of Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole speech: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, EUR/USD
2023-08-25 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Stock Indices Stay Bid for Now​​​
2023-08-23 10:00:04
Jackson Hole Preview: Where to Next for the Fed?
2023-08-22 17:55:29
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise After US Job Openings Data Fuel Bearish Exposure
2023-08-29 23:00:00
Gold, Silver Face Defining Test at Key Resistance Levels, US Data Ahead
2023-08-29 10:59:38
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Nearing Key Pivot Points?
2023-08-30 05:00:00
Pound Bulls Wary Ahead of Key US & EZ Data: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2023-08-29 07:55:50
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rejected at Channel Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Comes Alive as US Yields Tank
2023-08-29 16:40:00
Risk Mood Improves as US Bond Yields, US Dollar Take a Breather: Russell 2000, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-08-29 02:00:00
More View More
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Nearing Key Pivot Points?

British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Nearing Key Pivot Points?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

British Pound, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP – Technical Update:

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The British Pound continues to be overshadowed by a brewing bearish Head & Shoulders chart formation against the US Dollar. On the daily chart below, GBP/USD can be seen struggling to clear the neckline around 1.2592. Furthermore, prices are struggling to find follow-through after breaking under the 100-day Moving Average (MA).

Confirming a drop through 1.2592 opens the door to extending lower, placing Sterling at risk. That exposes the May low of 1.2308 as key support below. Otherwise, turning higher places the focus on the left shoulder inflection point of 1.2848. Extending gains beyond that may open the door to revisiting the July high of 1.3299.

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide
 image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

Meanwhile, it is a different story against the Euro. Here, the British Pound is in a fairly neutral setting. EUR/GBP can be seen consolidating between 2 key ranges of support and resistance. The former seems to be around the 0.8493 – 0.8519 area while the latter is between 0.8652 – 0.8701. The recent bounce off support followed persistent positive RSI divergence.

This is typically a sign of fading downside momentum which can at times precede reversals. Now, the focus is shifting to the 100-day Moving Average. This line has held as resistance earlier this year, maintaining the broader downside focus. Another rejection could open the door to turning lower, placing the focus on the August swing lower. Otherwise, pushing higher places the focus on the zone of resistance.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise After US Job Openings Data Fuel Bearish Exposure
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise After US Job Openings Data Fuel Bearish Exposure
2023-08-29 23:00:00
Calm Before the Storm Ahead of Big Data Week
Calm Before the Storm Ahead of Big Data Week
2023-08-29 14:17:57
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Uptrend Losing Momentum, Hanging Man Eyed
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Uptrend Losing Momentum, Hanging Man Eyed
2023-08-29 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Become Bearish
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Become Bearish
2023-08-28 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023