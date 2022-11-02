 Skip to content



FOMC Strategy Amid a Strong S&P 500 Rebound and Buoyant Dollar
2022-11-02 03:30:36
Euro Technical Outlook – EUR/USD and EUR/JPY are Seeing Different Set-ups
2022-11-02 02:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rebounds into November- 90 Hurdle Awaits
2022-11-01 18:00:20
WTI Oil Poised for Triangle Breakout as Economic Headwinds Mount
2022-11-01 12:20:54
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-01 19:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Will Dominant Downtrends Hold Next?
2022-11-01 05:00:00
How Will the Fed Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, and Gold?
2022-11-01 16:00:00
Gold Prices Have a Line in the Sand - Can XAU Bulls Run a Reversal?
2022-11-01 14:30:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2022-11-02 05:00:00
British Pound News: GBP Dictated by USD Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-01 08:04:49
FOMC Strategy Amid a Strong S&P 500 Rebound and Buoyant Dollar
2022-11-02 03:30:36
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Growing Chance Uptrend May Pause
2022-11-02 03:30:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets

Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist

British Pound, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning – Sentiment Weekly

  • The British Pound has been making upside progress since September
  • Retail traders have been boosting GBP/USD, GBP/JPY net-long bets
  • Is this a sign that Sterling might be facing trouble in the days ahead?

GBP Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The British Pound has been enjoying a push higher since prices found a bottom in the middle of September. As GBP/USD and GBP/JPY rallied, retail traders increased their downside exposure, perhaps hoping for a turn lower. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which tends to function as a contrarian indicator. Recently, investors have been starting to increase upside exposure. Could this be a sign of weakness to come for GBP?

GBP/USD Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that only about 59% of retail traders are net-long GBP/USD. Since most traders are net-long, this suggests that prices may continue falling. Upside exposure has increased by 1.86% and 7.45% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Daily Chart

GBP/USD faces the critical long-term falling trendline from the beginning of this year. That has been maintaining the broader downside focus. Meanwhile, near-term rising support from September seems to be offering an immediate upside bias. With that in mind, a breakout seems to be imminent. Clearing the 1.1639 – 1.1738 resistance zone opens the door to facing August highs. On the other hand, falling under rising support opens the door to revisiting the September low down the road.

How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

image2.png

Chart Created in Trading View

GBP/JPY Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge reveals that about 28% of retail traders are net-long GBP/JPY. Since most traders are net-long the currency pair, this suggests that prices may continue rising. The number of traders net-long is 2.56% and 28% higher compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, recent changes in sentiment warn that the price trend may soon reverse lower despite most people being net short.

Daily Chart

On the daily chart, GBP/JPY appears to be attempting to confirm a breakout under rising support from September. That may open the door to a reversal. Immediate support appears to be the former 167.63 – 168.72 resistance zone. Breaking under the latter may accelerate such a reversal toward the October low. Otherwise, extending gains places the focus on the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 173.

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from November 1st Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

