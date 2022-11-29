 Skip to Content
More View More
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Rally Pauses

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Rally Pauses

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

AUD/USD, Australian Dollar - Technical Outlook:

  • AUD/USD’s rally has paused recently but doesn’t appear to be over just yet.
  • Having said that, AUD/USD is approaching a major hurdle.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST - NEUTRAL

The Australian Dollar’s rally against the US Dollar may have stalled recently but doesn’t appear to be over just yet.

AUD/USD has settled in a narrow range over the past couple of weeks as it ran into a tough barrier, including a downtrend line from April, the 89-day moving average, and the July low of 0.6685 – a possibility highlighted in the previous update.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

The higher-top-higher-bottom pattern since October suggests that the interim trend remains bullish for now. While the pair stays above immediate support at the November 21 low of 0.6585, there is a good chance that it could retest the mid-November highs of 0.6800, and with major resistance on the 200-day moving average, now at about 0.6930. Previous rebounds around the middle of 2022 were capped by the moving average. Hence, a retreat from the long-term moving average wouldn’t be surprising.

AUD/USD 120-minutes Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

From a trend perspective, the short-term trend has been up, but whether the recent stalling in price action is a precursor to a reversal or a continuation of the uptrend remains to be seen. In this regard, 0.6585 is key support. Any break below would trigger a minor double top (the November 15 and 25 highs), pointing to a weakness toward 0.6400. This would imply a crack below the late-October high of 0.6520, confirming that the short-term upward pressure had faded. Such a break could open downside risks toward the October low of 0.6170.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

