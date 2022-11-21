 Skip to Content
Australian dollar Technical Outlook: Rally Could Stall

Australian dollar Technical Outlook: Rally Could Stall

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

AUD/USD, Australian dollar - Technical Outlook:

  • AUD/USD’s rally could take a breather.
  • The rebound since October appears to be corrective so far.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD SHORT-TERM TECHNICAL FORECAST - NEUTRAL

The Australian Dollar’s rally against the US Dollar could take a breather as it has run into a stiff hurdle, including a downtrend line from April, the 89-day moving average, and the July low of 0.6685. The pair was last above the moving average in April.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

So, a break above could be important, potentially opening the way toward the August high of 0.7135, though the price objective of a minor inverse Head & Shoulders (H&S) pattern triggered earlier this month points to a potential rise toward 0.6900 (the left shoulder is at the September low, the head is at the October low, and the right shoulder is at the early-November low).

AUD/USD 12-minutes Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Moreover, the sharp rebound in price in recent weeks wasn’t enough to trigger a major rebound in momentum on the weekly charts. The 14-week Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to stay below the 50 mark. Previous rallies in AUD/USD stalled when RSI was close to 50 (see weekly chart). This suggests the rebound from last month may be no different from the previous corrections. That is, there isn’t much evidence yet to suggest the five-weeks-long rally is a trend reversal.

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

AUD/USD is now testing key support at Thursday’s low of 0.6630. Any break below could open the way toward a horizontal trend line from the end of September, at about 0.6520, coinciding with the 200-period moving average on the 120-minute chart. AUD/USD could try to find a floor near here. However, any break below could open the door toward the November 10 low of 0.6390, which could be tough support to break.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

