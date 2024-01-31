Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 18.13% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BULLISH 12.21% 87.79% -10.37% Daily -35.17% Weekly 8.02% Daily 18.13% Weekly 5.38% Daily 7.35% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 12.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 7.19 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10. The number of traders net-long is 10.37% lower than yesterday and 35.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.02% higher than yesterday and 18.13% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.