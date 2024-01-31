 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Before Fed– EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD; Volatility Ahead
2024-01-30 22:00:00
Euro Area avoids a Technical Recession, Microsoft Earnings Now Key
2024-01-30 13:29:59
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Pullback Sharply after Oil Tanker Strike, Caution Grows
2024-01-30 09:13:04
Crude Oil Prices Slip After Strong Run, Market Awaits US’ Jordan Response
2024-01-29 14:00:49
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.
2024-01-31 00:23:44
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Resume their March Higher
2024-01-30 12:30:49
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Preview – Price Action Setups on Gold, USD/JPY and Nasdaq 100
2024-01-30 17:00:00
IMF Upgrades Global Growth as Major Economies Show Resilience
2024-01-30 15:41:44
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Before Fed– EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD; Volatility Ahead
2024-01-30 22:00:00
GBP/USD Holds Above 1.2600 As Year’s First Central Bank Meets Near
2024-01-30 14:00:13
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 31, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Before Fed– EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD; Volatility Ahead
2024-01-30 22:00:00
FOMC Preview – Price Action Setups on Gold, USD/JPY and Nasdaq 100
2024-01-30 17:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.

Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 18.13% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Wall StreetBULLISH12.21%87.79%

-10.37% Daily

-35.17% Weekly

8.02% Daily

18.13% Weekly

5.38% Daily

7.35% Weekly

Wall Street Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 8% 5%
Weekly -35% 18% 7%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 12.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 7.19 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10. The number of traders net-long is 10.37% lower than yesterday and 35.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.02% higher than yesterday and 18.13% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

