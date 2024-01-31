Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 18.13% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Wall Street
|BULLISH
|12.21%
|87.79%
-10.37% Daily
-35.17% Weekly
8.02% Daily
18.13% Weekly
5.38% Daily
7.35% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-10%
|8%
|5%
|Weekly
|-35%
|18%
|7%
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 12.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 7.19 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10. The number of traders net-long is 10.37% lower than yesterday and 35.17% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.02% higher than yesterday and 18.13% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.