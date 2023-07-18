USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.92% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/JPY
|BEARISH
|50.09%
|49.91%
11.28% Daily
27.09% Weekly
-4.96% Daily
-19.92% Weekly
2.54% Daily
-1.71% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|11%
|-3%
|3%
|Weekly
|31%
|-17%
|1%
USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.09% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 27 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67, price has moved 4.95% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.28% higher than yesterday and 27.09% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.96% lower than yesterday and 19.92% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.