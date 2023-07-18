USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail and Institutional Sentiment in EUR/USD and GBP/USD Diverges Further
2023-07-18 11:12:14
Euro Ekes Out Gains as the US Dollar Reins in the Bears for Now. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-07-18 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rolls Over on China Growth Woes and Libya Re-open. Lower WTI?
2023-07-18 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Move Higher but the Nikkei 225 Continues to Struggle
2023-07-18 09:00:17
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Rise after US CPI data
2023-07-13 09:30:24
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: $1980 Beckons but Are Bulls Ready to Take Control?
2023-07-18 10:00:11
Gold and Silver Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-17 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail and Institutional Sentiment in EUR/USD and GBP/USD Diverges Further
2023-07-18 11:12:14
British Pound Ahead of UK CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Price Action
2023-07-18 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67.
2023-07-18 13:23:37
US Dollar Finds Traction While China GDP Misses Estimates. Where to for USD?
2023-07-17 06:00:00
More View More
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67.

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.92% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/JPYBEARISH50.09%49.91%

11.28% Daily

27.09% Weekly

-4.96% Daily

-19.92% Weekly

2.54% Daily

-1.71% Weekly

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% -3% 3%
Weekly 31% -17% 1%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.09% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 27 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67, price has moved 4.95% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.28% higher than yesterday and 27.09% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.96% lower than yesterday and 19.92% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 18, 2023