USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.21% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BEARISH
|51.44%
|48.56%
5.67% Daily
46.95% Weekly
-10.42% Daily
-19.21% Weekly
-2.80% Daily
5.15% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|3%
|-10%
|-4%
|Weekly
|39%
|-18%
|4%
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 51.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 29 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36, price has moved 0.04% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.67% higher than yesterday and 46.95% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.42% lower than yesterday and 19.21% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
