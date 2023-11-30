 Skip to Content
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36.

Research, Research Team

Share:

USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.21% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBEARISH51.44%48.56%

5.67% Daily

46.95% Weekly

-10.42% Daily

-19.21% Weekly

-2.80% Daily

5.15% Weekly

USD/CAD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -10% -4%
Weekly 39% -18% 4%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 51.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 29 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36, price has moved 0.04% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.67% higher than yesterday and 46.95% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.42% lower than yesterday and 19.21% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/CAD for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.36. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

