USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Mar 12 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38.

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD
2023-10-27 01:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Slips Lower
2023-10-26 12:31:15
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Gold Price Ignores Rising Treasury Yields and a US Dollar Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Rebound from Recent Lows
2023-10-25 10:04:49
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Oil Trajectories Lose Momentum Despite Threat of Escalation
2023-10-27 11:30:29
US Q3 GDP Smashes Estimates as the DXY and Gold Adopt a Cautious Approach
2023-10-26 12:50:40
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
2023-10-26 17:20:00
GBP/USD Falls Ahead of High Importance US Data
2023-10-26 08:03:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2023-10-27 07:42:39
FX Intervention Watch: USD/JPY Breaches 150 Ahead of US PCE
2023-10-26 15:00:28
More View More
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Mar 12 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38.

Research, Research Team

Share:

USD/CAD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 43.24% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/CADBULLISH20.42%79.58%

-17.52% Daily

-30.32% Weekly

4.88% Daily

43.24% Weekly

-0.63% Daily

17.83% Weekly

USD/CAD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -20% 5% -1%
Weekly -31% 34% 13%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 20.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.90 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Mar 12 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38. The number of traders net-long is 17.52% lower than yesterday and 30.32% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.88% higher than yesterday and 43.24% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

