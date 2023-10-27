USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Mar 12 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 43.24% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BULLISH 20.42% 79.58% -17.52% Daily -30.32% Weekly 4.88% Daily 43.24% Weekly -0.63% Daily 17.83% Weekly

USD/CAD Bullish

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -20% 5% -1% Weekly -31% 34% 13%

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 20.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.90 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Mar 12 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38. The number of traders net-long is 17.52% lower than yesterday and 30.32% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.88% higher than yesterday and 43.24% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.