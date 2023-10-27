USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Mar 12 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 43.24% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/CAD
|BULLISH
|20.42%
|79.58%
-17.52% Daily
-30.32% Weekly
4.88% Daily
43.24% Weekly
-0.63% Daily
17.83% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-20%
|5%
|-1%
|Weekly
|-31%
|34%
|13%
USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 20.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.90 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Mar 12 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38. The number of traders net-long is 17.52% lower than yesterday and 30.32% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.88% higher than yesterday and 43.24% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.