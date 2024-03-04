Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 50.11% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Gold
|BULLISH
|43.76%
|56.24%
7.46% Daily
-20.48% Weekly
13.60% Daily
50.11% Weekly
10.83% Daily
8.11% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|7%
|14%
|11%
|Weekly
|-20%
|50%
|8%
Gold: Retail trader data shows 43.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.29 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86. The number of traders net-long is 7.46% higher than yesterday and 20.48% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.60% higher than yesterday and 50.11% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Gold prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bullish contrarian trading bias.
