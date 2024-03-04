Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 50.11% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Gold BULLISH 43.76% 56.24% 7.46% Daily -20.48% Weekly 13.60% Daily 50.11% Weekly 10.83% Daily 8.11% Weekly

Gold Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 7% 14% 11% Weekly -20% 50% 8%

Gold: Retail trader data shows 43.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.29 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86. The number of traders net-long is 7.46% higher than yesterday and 20.48% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.60% higher than yesterday and 50.11% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Gold prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bullish contrarian trading bias.