GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.76% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|GBP/USD
|BEARISH
|50.02%
|49.98%
12.59% Daily
-3.85% Weekly
-18.73% Daily
-9.76% Weekly
-5.59% Daily
-6.90% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|13%
|-19%
|-6%
|Weekly
|-4%
|-10%
|-7%
GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 22 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27, price has moved 0.34% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.59% higher than yesterday and 3.85% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.73% lower than yesterday and 9.76% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
