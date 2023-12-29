GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out as GBP/USD Surges Toward Resistance, Gold Eyes Record
2023-12-27 23:50:00
US Dollar in Risky Waters, Technical Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2023-12-26 18:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Slides on Conflicting Red Sea Reports, EIA Numbers Ahead
2023-12-28 15:00:13
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out as GBP/USD Surges Toward Resistance, Gold Eyes Record
2023-12-27 23:50:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Holds the High Ground as $2080 Beckons
2023-12-27 13:20:32
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2023-12-29 11:23:36
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Fading Bullish Momentum for Pound
2023-12-29 08:16:57
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Guarded BoJ Leaves Yen on Offer
2023-12-27 06:51:52
Gold Prices Defy Key Resistance Area, USD/JPY Stuck Below 200-Day SMA for Now
2023-12-27 00:35:00
More View More
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.

Research, Research Team

Share:

GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.76% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
GBP/USDBEARISH50.02%49.98%

12.59% Daily

-3.85% Weekly

-18.73% Daily

-9.76% Weekly

-5.59% Daily

-6.90% Weekly

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% -19% -6%
Weekly -4% -10% -7%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 22 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27, price has moved 0.34% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.59% higher than yesterday and 3.85% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.73% lower than yesterday and 9.76% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jul 14 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jul 14 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.
2023-12-28 12:23:39
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 21, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 21, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
2023-12-27 09:23:38
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jul 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.86.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CHF since Jul 14 when USD/CHF traded near 0.86.
2023-12-22 15:23:37
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Dec 11 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Dec 11 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95.
2023-12-21 17:23:42
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Dec 29, 2023