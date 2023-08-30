GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 22.64% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|GBP/USD
|BULLISH
|49.62%
|50.38%
-25.05% Daily
-22.39% Weekly
11.65% Daily
22.64% Weekly
-10.17% Daily
-4.77% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-23%
|21%
|-5%
|Weekly
|-18%
|19%
|-3%
GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.62% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 17 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27, price has moved 0.10% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.05% lower than yesterday and 22.39% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.65% higher than yesterday and 22.64% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
