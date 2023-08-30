GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 22.64% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BULLISH 49.62% 50.38% -25.05% Daily -22.39% Weekly 11.65% Daily 22.64% Weekly -10.17% Daily -4.77% Weekly

GBP/USD Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -23% 21% -5% Weekly -18% 19% -3%

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.62% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 17 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27, price has moved 0.10% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.05% lower than yesterday and 22.39% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.65% higher than yesterday and 22.64% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.