EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Shaped by US Factors
2023-07-12 08:13:35
EUR/USD Hits Fresh 2-Month High, Time for a Pullback?
2023-07-11 07:58:40
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
2023-07-12 00:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Inch Up on Weaker Dollar, Production Cuts
2023-07-11 12:00:32
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
All eyes on US CPI ahead, with mixed session in Asia: DJIA, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2023-07-12 03:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq, and Nikkei Struggle to Maintain Bullish Momentum
2023-07-11 09:30:33
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Falters at Range High, More Consolidation Ahead?
2023-07-11 14:54:17
Gold Price Firms While US Dollar Eases as Treasury Yields Dip. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-07-11 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 08 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
2023-07-12 08:23:34
British Pound Setups: GBP/USD Eyes Resistance as EUR/GBP Flirts with Breakdown
2023-07-11 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
News
US Dollar Slips While Japanese Yen Rallies Ahead of US CPI. New Lows for USD?
2023-07-12 05:00:00
All eyes on US CPI ahead, with mixed session in Asia: DJIA, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2023-07-12 03:30:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 08 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.

Research, Research Team
Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.66% from last week.

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 29.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.40 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 08 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26. The number of traders net-long is 6.30% lower than yesterday and 33.60% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.09% higher than yesterday and 31.66% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

