GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 08 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.66% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BULLISH 29.37% 70.63% -6.30% Daily -33.60% Weekly 6.09% Daily 31.66% Weekly 2.13% Daily 2.16% Weekly

GBP/USD Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -5% 7% 3% Weekly -33% 33% 3%

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 29.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.40 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 08 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26. The number of traders net-long is 6.30% lower than yesterday and 33.60% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.09% higher than yesterday and 31.66% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.