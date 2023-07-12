GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 08 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 31.66% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|GBP/USD
|BULLISH
|29.37%
|70.63%
-6.30% Daily
-33.60% Weekly
6.09% Daily
31.66% Weekly
2.13% Daily
2.16% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-5%
|7%
|3%
|Weekly
|-33%
|33%
|3%
GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 29.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.40 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 08 when GBP/USD traded near 1.26. The number of traders net-long is 6.30% lower than yesterday and 33.60% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.09% higher than yesterday and 31.66% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.