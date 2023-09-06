France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Aug 21, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,221.40.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.35% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|France 40
|BEARISH
|50.42%
|49.58%
30.02% Daily
73.47% Weekly
-9.05% Daily
-26.35% Weekly
7.19% Daily
3.76% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|34%
|-12%
|6%
|Weekly
|83%
|-27%
|4%
France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 21 when France 40 traded near 7,221.40, price has moved 0.10% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.02% higher than yesterday and 73.47% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.05% lower than yesterday and 26.35% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Aug 21, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,221.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
