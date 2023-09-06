France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Aug 21, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,221.40.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.35% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BEARISH 50.42% 49.58% 30.02% Daily 73.47% Weekly -9.05% Daily -26.35% Weekly 7.19% Daily 3.76% Weekly

France 40 Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 34% -12% 6% Weekly 83% -27% 4%

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 21 when France 40 traded near 7,221.40, price has moved 0.10% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.02% higher than yesterday and 73.47% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.05% lower than yesterday and 26.35% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Aug 21, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,221.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.