France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Aug 21, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,221.40.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: Dollar Bid on US ISM Services PMI Beat
2023-09-06 14:29:41
Euro Slides as US Dollar Dominates Again on Lofty Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-09-06 05:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
Crude Oil Attempts to Clear a Tough Barrier; Natural Gas Risks Further Losses
2023-09-06 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
US Holiday Today but Focus Could be on China, Russell 2000, USD/JPY and Brent Crude
2023-09-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
Asia Day Ahead: Australia’s GDP Outperforms, Nikkei Eyeing Break of Bullish Flag
2023-09-06 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Updates
2023-09-06 13:00:29
GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Tale of Two Patterns
2023-09-05 07:55:26
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen and Nikkei on the Move as Officials Send Latest Warning
2023-09-06 11:10:04
Euro Slides as US Dollar Dominates Again on Lofty Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-09-06 05:30:00
More View More
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Aug 21, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,221.40.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Aug 21, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,221.40.

Research, Research Team

Share:

France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 26.35% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
France 40BEARISH50.42%49.58%

30.02% Daily

73.47% Weekly

-9.05% Daily

-26.35% Weekly

7.19% Daily

3.76% Weekly

France 40 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 34% -12% 6%
Weekly 83% -27% 4%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 21 when France 40 traded near 7,221.40, price has moved 0.10% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.02% higher than yesterday and 73.47% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.05% lower than yesterday and 26.35% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Aug 21, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,221.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since May 15, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 91.17.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since May 15, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 91.17.
2023-09-05 16:23:36
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 13 when NZD/USD traded near 0.60.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 13 when NZD/USD traded near 0.60.
2023-09-05 08:23:36
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2023-08-30 17:23:34
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2023-08-30 15:23:33
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 6, 2023